Interesting and Humour - page 3103

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Slawa:

Well, why the fake ones?

The 788 (excluding irreplaceable whalers) irreplaceable whalers are all among the 85,670 men over the age of 35. Arrested bank managers are almost all over 35 years old.

You think all one-legged and blind and sheep-shearing shepherds are over 17 and under 36? A normal distribution would help you. Hee

So the data may well be true."Internet survey shows that 100 per cent of Africans use the internet"

Pretty much the answer right there in the same post
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

and sometimes you think how pathetic you are :-)

I don't think of myself that way.) And if someone has such thoughts - then go straight to a psychologist, fix your brain)))
 
Slawa:

Well, why the fake ones?

The 788 (excluding irreplaceable whalers) irreplaceable whalers are all among the 85,670 men over the age of 35. Arrested bank managers are almost all over 35 years old.

Do you think all one-legged and blind and sheep-shearing shepherds are over 17 and under 36? A normal distribution would help you. Hee

So the data may well be true."Internet survey shows that 100 per cent of Africans use the internet"

And in Russia just: 15.04.2016, The All-Russian Centre for Public Opinion Research(VCIOM) has presented the results of a survey on 26 - 27 March 2016 in 130 localities in 46 regions, territories and republics and 9 Russian Federal Districts. In Russia, 70% of citizens aged 18 and over use the internet (a year ago it was 69%). This share has remained virtually unchanged over the past three years. At the same time, the number of daily users has been growing steadily, currently reaching 53% (52% in 2015). This figure has increased by a factor of 10 since 2006.
 
 
Дмитрий:
:-))) cool
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
I don't think of myself that way.) And if anyone has such thoughts - then go straight to a psychologist, fix your brain)))

The main thing is not to have too much self-esteem.

http://psihomed.com/zavyishennaya-samootsenka/

Завышенная самооценка
Завышенная самооценка
  • votes: 21
  • 2014.10.25
  • psihomed.com
Завышенная самооценка – это переоценивание индивидом собственного потенциала. Такая самооценка может обнаруживать и положительное влияние, и отрицательное воздействие. Положительное влияние выражается в уверенности субъекта. К отрицательным воздействиям можно отнести повышенный эгоизм, наплевательское отношение к точке зрения или мнению...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

The main thing is not to have an inflated self-esteem.

http://psihomed.com/zavyishennaya-samootsenka/

And no low self-esteem, either. Everything is good in moderation.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
And without the understeer, too. Everything is good in moderation.

http://psihomed.com/nizkaya-samootsenka/

Низкая самооценка
Низкая самооценка
  • votes: 23
  • 2014.10.19
  • psihomed.com
Низкая самооценка, к сожалению, сегодня встречается часто. Вследствие того, что человек не в состоянии адекватно произвести оценивание собственных качеств, имеющегося потенциала и себя, он неспособен и не старается чего-то добиться в жизни. Именно в этом и кроется основная опасность низкой самооценки. Она может обладать стабильностью или быть...
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

The Icelandic team beat England

That's "Remainder" - who's that?

The fish of your dreams or why we all fell in love with the Icelandic national team so quickly.

https://lenta.ru/articles/2016/06/28/icelandfootball/
Рыба твоей мечты
Рыба твоей мечты
  • 2016.06.28
  • lenta.ru
Сборная Исландии стала одним из главных ньюсмейкеров Евро-2016 задолго до триумфального матча с англичанами. Даже тот факт, что команда скромного островного государства смогла поехать во Францию, стал сенсацией. До начала турнира об исландском футболе компетентно рассуждали, пожалуй, лишь сами исландцы. Когда сборная проснулась знаменитой, о...
 

Дмитрий:


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