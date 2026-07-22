Interesting and Humour - page 3103
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Well, why the fake ones?
The 788 (excluding irreplaceable whalers) irreplaceable whalers are all among the 85,670 men over the age of 35. Arrested bank managers are almost all over 35 years old.
You think all one-legged and blind and sheep-shearing shepherds are over 17 and under 36? A normal distribution would help you. Hee
So the data may well be true."Internet survey shows that 100 per cent of Africans use the internet"
and sometimes you think how pathetic you are :-)
Well, why the fake ones?
The 788 (excluding irreplaceable whalers) irreplaceable whalers are all among the 85,670 men over the age of 35. Arrested bank managers are almost all over 35 years old.
Do you think all one-legged and blind and sheep-shearing shepherds are over 17 and under 36? A normal distribution would help you. Hee
So the data may well be true."Internet survey shows that 100 per cent of Africans use the internet"
I don't think of myself that way.) And if anyone has such thoughts - then go straight to a psychologist, fix your brain)))
The main thing is not to have too much self-esteem.
http://psihomed.com/zavyishennaya-samootsenka/
The main thing is not to have an inflated self-esteem.
http://psihomed.com/zavyishennaya-samootsenka/
And without the understeer, too. Everything is good in moderation.
http://psihomed.com/nizkaya-samootsenka/
The Icelandic team beat England
That's "Remainder" - who's that?
https://lenta.ru/articles/2016/06/28/icelandfootball/
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