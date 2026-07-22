Interesting and Humour - page 1833
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Terrible horror.
It's definitely the cat's fault.
Terrible horror.
It's definitely the cat's fault.
So again, "that's how artists see the cat"?
So it's 'artists see the cat that way' again?
Do you see a cat? I do!
I see a bear being raped by some mutt.
I have now read on rbc tv a ticker that Azarov has invited opposition leaders to join the EU association delegation for the EU negotiations. Couldn't find a link, sorry.
My comment :
That is, if the opposition enter, and of course Maidan is the voice of all the people, and by the way the German President visited Maidan (RF TV reported), then association will happen almost tomorrow :) If not - then the opposition is just ... nothing ... by the way, maybe it was Azarov himself so wise ... or who gave him such an idea? :)
I see a bear being raped by some mutt.
I have now read on rbc tv a ticker that Azarov has invited opposition leaders to join the EU association delegation for the EU negotiations. Couldn't find a link, sorry.
My comment :
That is, if the opposition enter, and of course Maidan is the voice of all the people, and by the way the German President visited Maidan (RF TV reported), then association will happen almost tomorrow :) If not - then the opposition is just ... nothing ... By the way, maybe it was Azarov himself so wise ... or who gave him such an idea? :)
I see a bear raped by some mutt.
The dog's dead, too.
The cat's a bastard, I'd kill it.
Have you already travelled and started what you promised? Or are you just passing through?