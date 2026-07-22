Interesting and Humour - page 2736
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http://ehorussia.com/new/node/11344
Old American bombers reclaim forests.
http://ehorussia.com/new/node/11344
Not to lie, but it seems like déjà vu. Something like this (dropping capsules with a sapling) was featured in the 1980s or so in the magazine "Young Technician", or "Science and Life".
It's safe to go!
DOLLAR SEVENTY RUPEES
A team of scientists from the Mayo Clinic in Florida has reported an important breakthrough in understanding a universal cellular mechanism common to all types of cancer.
The authors of the study, about to be published in the major journal Nature Cell Biology, say they have found a software glitch that turns ordinary cells into malignant ones,
and have learned how to fix the glitch, that is, to reprogram cancer cells back into benign cells.
Panos Anastasidis, head of the research team and professor of cancer biology, stresses that their discovered mechanism is a kind of software code that allows malignant cells to be turned off.