Interesting and Humour - page 2736

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Old American bombers reclaiming the forests.

http://ehorussia.com/new/node/11344
Как выглядит новое американское оружие | Эхо России
  • ehorussia.com
В США разработали мощное и эффективное оружие — бомбардировщики, каждый из которых может сбрасывать до 900 тысяч бомб в день. Но несут эти бомбы не смерть, а новую жизнь — они «заряжены» саженцами деревьев, их задача — восстановление лесов. Lockheed Martin Aerospace, крупнейшая американская компания в сфере ВПК, считает, что леса на планете, даже в отдаленных и труднодоступных районах, можно восстановить очень быстро при помощи устаревших бомбардировщиков С–130, предназначенных для установки минных заграждений на территории противника. Нужно лишь переоборудовать их под семенные бомбы, «заряженные» саженцами деревьев.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Old American bombers reclaim forests.

http://ehorussia.com/new/node/11344
Not to lie, but it seems like déjà vu. Something like this (dropping capsules with a sapling) was in the 1980s or so in the magazine "Young Technician", or "Science and Life".
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Not to lie, but it seems like déjà vu. Something like this (dropping capsules with a sapling) was featured in the 1980s or so in the magazine "Young Technician", or "Science and Life".
It was used to restore equatorial forests along flood plains. The seeds were still in canvas bags.
 
Let the Amercans modify their missiles in this way, and bomb our felled forests.
 

It's safe to go!

It is safe to drive

 
So as not to be blown away by the jet propulsion.

 
HO HEI LA LA LEI

DOLLAR SEVENTY RUPEES

 
Florida has learned how to turn cancer cells into benign cells.

A team of scientists from the Mayo Clinic in Florida has reported an important breakthrough in understanding a universal cellular mechanism common to all types of cancer.
The authors of the study, about to be published in the major journal Nature Cell Biology, say they have found a software glitch that turns ordinary cells into malignant ones,
and have learned how to fix the glitch, that is, to reprogram cancer cells back into benign cells.
Panos Anastasidis, head of the research team and professor of cancer biology, stresses that their discovered mechanism is a kind of software code that allows malignant cells to be turned off.

 
 
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