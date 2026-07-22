Interesting and Humour - page 1955

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Yoschik:

Be human, take a dog for a couple of months, Moscow, Kolomenskoye

http://4elovek-dura.livejournal.com/851549.html#


It's near Moscow.

And what are you suggesting to me and not to Krasnoyarsk?

 
Contender:


It's the suburbs of Moscow.

And what are you suggesting to me, not to Krasnoyarsk?

Is that a hit-and-run? I'm not Korean - I don't need a dog.
 
artmedia70:
Is that a hit?
No, it's greed. The dog will eat him and his cats. So he made a fool of himself.
 
Yoschik:
No, it's greed. The dog will eat him and his cats. He's playing dumb.
I'm sure she'll starve to death. Her cat will turn her into a soup kit for himself. Not for me. Hey, urchin, why don't you show a little humanity?
 
artmedia70:
I'm sure she'll starve to death. Her cat would turn her into a soup set for himself. No way she's coming to me. Hey, urchin, why don't you show a little humanity?
There's a link
[Deleted]  
aharata:

Happy astronomical new year!

And the sparks are those star ships launching from Solonz????
 

IvanIvanov:
А искорки это те самые звездные корабли стартующие с Солонца????  

Probably) Unimaginable, isn't it?!) It's just an abstraction... Although who knows, maybe sparks in the form of magnetic storms reach us... ...and the quotes start jumping...)

 

Black Dog Petersburg

Black cat Petersburg )

 

Появилось видео смены магнитных полюсов Солнца
Появилось видео смены магнитных полюсов Солнца
  • www.gismeteo.ru
За 16 лет магнитные полюса звезды поменялись местами, хотя обычно это происходит каждые 11–12 лет.
 

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