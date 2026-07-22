Interesting and Humour - page 1955
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Be human, take a dog for a couple of months, Moscow, Kolomenskoye
http://4elovek-dura.livejournal.com/851549.html#
It's near Moscow.
And what are you suggesting to me and not to Krasnoyarsk?
It's the suburbs of Moscow.
And what are you suggesting to me, not to Krasnoyarsk?
Is that a hit?
No, it's greed. The dog will eat him and his cats. He's playing dumb.
I'm sure she'll starve to death. Her cat would turn her into a soup set for himself. No way she's coming to me. Hey, urchin, why don't you show a little humanity?
Happy astronomical new year!
IvanIvanov:
А искорки это те самые звездные корабли стартующие с Солонца????
Probably) Unimaginable, isn't it?!) It's just an abstraction... Although who knows, maybe sparks in the form of magnetic storms reach us... ...and the quotes start jumping...)
Black Dog Petersburg
Black cat Petersburg )
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