Interesting and Humour - page 278

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Don't children go for a walk in Africa

Don't give her a hard time.

 

Here's an idea

There is an Ikea (c)


 
 
 
 

For those who are not very good at English:

The photo was taken [directly] over the camels in the desert during sunset. Look closely, the camels are little white stripes and the black is just their shadows.

 
Is this a joke or is it for real? It seems to be a screenshot of animaal planets, but suddenly they made the company logo on purpose too.
 

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How the hell do you put a YouTube movie in here?
 
IvanIvanov:
Oh, man, how do you put a YouTube movie in here?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page239#comment_170740
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