Interesting and Humour - page 278
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Don't children go for a walk in Africa
Don't give her a hard time.
Here's an idea
There is an Ikea (c)
For those who are not very good at English:
The photo was taken [directly] over the camels in the desert during sunset. Look closely, the camels are little white stripes and the black is just their shadows.
Oh, man, how do you put a YouTube movie in here?