Interesting and Humour - page 3561

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where the currency will be
 
Vitalie Postolache:

It's coming true little by little, maybe soon there will be levitating boards too ))))

To know the future, you need to read science fiction and watch sci-fi movies.

 

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Часы_Судного_дня


What does it say about the analysis?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Часы_Судного_дня

What's the thehanalysis coming up with?

we're at the bottom, so there are two options, as always

1, we drop the ground.

either

2 take off upwards.

 





 
 
 

...Swarovski diamond, Fabergé eggs...


...THE SAME, THE SAME, THE SAME : Don't be afraid... he didn't rip her to shreds...

 
Goose:

...Swarovski diamond, Fabergé eggs...


...THE SAME, THE SAME, THE SAME : Don't be afraid... he didn't rip her to shreds...

he just hasn't grown up yet
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Часы_Судного_дня

What does it say according to the analysis?

They should bounce from the bottom wall, because if a breakthrough up or down happens, it is so rapid, that no magazine will be able to draw the hands of the clock. If it goes down, it goes up :).

Anyway, thanks for the drawing and question - I had no idea such a project had existed. It's a very interesting way of influencing the psyche of the masses.

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