Interesting and Humour - page 3561
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It's coming true little by little, maybe soon there will be levitating boards too ))))
To know the future, you need to read science fiction and watch sci-fi movies.
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Часы_Судного_дня
What does it say about the analysis?
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Часы_Судного_дня
What's the thehanalysis coming up with?
we're at the bottom, so there are two options, as always
1, we drop the ground.
either
2 take off upwards.
...Swarovski diamond, Fabergé eggs...
...THE SAME, THE SAME, THE SAME : Don't be afraid... he didn't rip her to shreds...
...Swarovski diamond, Fabergé eggs...
...THE SAME, THE SAME, THE SAME : Don't be afraid... he didn't rip her to shreds...
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Часы_Судного_дня
What does it say according to the analysis?
They should bounce from the bottom wall, because if a breakthrough up or down happens, it is so rapid, that no magazine will be able to draw the hands of the clock. If it goes down, it goes up :).
Anyway, thanks for the drawing and question - I had no idea such a project had existed. It's a very interesting way of influencing the psyche of the masses.