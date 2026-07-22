Interesting and Humour - page 2770
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There CANNOT be any carbon left after burning a body - the laws of chemistry. And carbon is not a combustible material, if anything - neither graphite, nor diamond, nor graphene burns....
The question is not even whether the carbon remains there, yes, at combustion temperatures below 1000 degrees some of the carbon may not burn, it will either remain in the form of fine coal, evenly mixed with the rest of the ash, or in bound form, in carbonates.
But to grow a diamond, even a technical one, let alone a more or less gem-quality one, one needs an embryo-etch, on which the new atoms of carbon will be attached to the vacant places of the crystal lattice. Usually a small crystal of diamond is taken as an embryo. Without it, even if the purest starting materials are fed, the diamond sputtering in the form of a thin film of micro crystals of technical diamonds is obtained at best. We cannot speak about purity of coal from ashes, they are just separate molecules of carbonates.
So, one has to think how realistic it is to grow technically any diamond from simple ash, even if in theory there are some tens of grams of carbonates (by the way, how to get and separate pure carbon from carbonates, at least in the form of carbon black) and some coal dust. To extract enough carbon in pure form from ash, if even realistic, is certainly not easier than taking pure graphite and not steaming. Or just buy up cheap technical diamonds of sufficient size and pass them off as the result of painstaking work with the ashes of the deceased.
The question is not even whether there is any carbon left, yes, at combustion temperatures below 1000 degrees some of the carbon may not burn, it will either remain in the form of fine coal, evenly mixed with the rest of the ash, or in bound form, in carbonates.
But to grow a diamond, even a technical one, let alone a more or less gem-quality one, one needs an embryo-etch in which new carbon atoms will be attached to the vacancies in the crystal lattice. Usually a small crystal of diamond is taken as an embryo. Without it, even if the purest starting materials are fed, diamond sputtering in the form of a thin film of micro crystals of technical diamonds is obtained at best. There is no way to talk about the purity of coal from the ash; it is just individual molecules of carbonates.
So, consider how realistic it is to technically grow any diamond from mere ashes, even if in theory there will be some tens of grams of carbonates (by the way, how to extract and separate pure carbon from carbonates, at least in the form of carbon black) and some carbon dust. To extract enough carbon in pure form from ash, if even realistic, is certainly not easier than taking pure graphite and not steaming. Or just scoop up cheap technical diamonds of sufficient size and pass them off as the result of painstaking work with the ashes of the deceased.
There are three ways of obtaining diamond from graphite and one way of RECOGNIZING existing diamond. The article clearly states - making diamond from ashes. Why is the process of RECOVERY of an existing diamond described here?
Making a diamond out of ashes is real. Such a diamond is even cheaper than a natural diamond. Even gem quality. As far as I know, the technology is now capable of producing a gem-quality diamond weighing up to 35 carats. Even colored - irradiation. Even the colour can be chosen.
It's not a question of trust - not for me.
There are three ways of making a diamond from graphite and one way of RECOGNISING an existing diamond. The article clearly states - making a diamond from ashes. Why is it necessary to describe here the process of RECOGNIZING an existing diamond?
Making a diamond out of ashes is real. Such a diamond is even cheaper than a natural diamond. Even gem quality. As far as I know, the technology is now capable of producing a gem-quality diamond weighing up to 35 carats. Even colored - irradiation. Even the colour can be chosen.
It's not a question of trust - not for me.
Any crystal grows for a reason, not only diamond, but ANY artificial crystal, even silicon, even sapphire, which are immeasurably easier to grow.
An amorphous particle of soot or a flake of graphite will NEVER begin to grow a crystalline ordered structure, with any of the existing diamond growing technologies. If you don't understand that, there's no point in arguing further.
Any crystal grows for a reason, not only diamond, but ANY artificial crystal, even silicon, even sapphire, which are immeasurably easier to grow.
An amorphous particle of soot or a flake of graphite will NEVER grow into a crystalline ordered structure, with any of the existing diamond growing techniques. If you don't understand this, there's no point in arguing further.
)))) moved away nicely....
One method of growing existing diamond is to grow diamond crystals in a methane (CH4) environment.
Three methods of producing diamond from graphite - explosion method (diamond dust, abrasive), press+pressure+temperature+chamber of tantalum carbide + graphite blank, press+pressure+temperature+chamber of tantalum carbide + graphite blank + metal catalyst.
Cremation, diamonds from stiffs... Let's talk better of rainbow hopes!