Interesting and Humour - page 4399
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And here's another interesting one, from real life:
Yesterday I wrote a post here, now it's gone.
:)
Software - trading advisers for the securities market are now required to be accredited by the Bank of Russia
The creator of a robot advisor is obliged to provide the regulator with a description of the programme's operating mechanism, as well as information on how to install and configure the software.
The regulator's website has published Bank of Russia's Decree No 4980-U dated 27.11.2018"On the Procedure for Accreditation of Programs for Electronic Computing Machines by means of which Individual Investment Advice is Provided".
The document was registered with the Russian Ministry of Justice on 14.02.2019 (N 53782).
According to the Decree, computer programmes that provide individual investment advice must now be accredited either by the Bank of Russia or by a SRO that unites investment advisers.
Which programmes have to undergo accreditation:
An applicant for accreditation who has created such a program must, among other things, provide the Bank of Russia or an SRO with a description of the program's operating mechanism, as well as information on the installation and setup of the software.
As part of the programme accreditation the Bank of Russia or a self-regulating organisation shall make the following decisions
The Directive shall enter into force 10 days after the date of its official publication.
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I wonder whether it is a humour of theirs? Or is it?
Software - trading advisers for the securities market are now required to be accredited by the Bank of Russia
The creator of a robot advisor is obliged to provide the regulator with a description of the programme's operating mechanism, as well as information on how to install and configure the software.
The regulator's website has published Bank of Russia Decree No. 4980-U of 27.11.2018"On the Procedure for Accreditation of Programs for Electronic Computing Machines by means of which Individual Investment Advice is Provided".
...
The decree shall enter into force 10 days after the day of its official publication.
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I wonder if this is their humour. Or is it?
Interesting point, who is going to check them there, will they hire a freelance specialist?
In general, all this nonsense only makes you smile and nothing more.
The lamentable thing is that it is not difficult to put it into practice.
The lamentable thing is that this is not hard to put into practice.
Well, if they get serious about it, either the volumes on Russian exchanges will fall - people will vote with their feet, or they will have a blank stare to convince the Central Bank that it is 600 Tajiks sitting behind monitors and pushing buttons - that's why there are so many deals.
Well, if they take this seriously, then either the volume on Russian exchanges will fall - people will vote with their feet, or they will have a blank stare to convince the Central Bank that it is 600 Tajiks sitting behind monitors and pushing buttons - that is why there are so many trades.
The whole point is that the server knows how to watch who clicks the button. Then you have to make a clicker. I do not think that if it is taken seriously, the exchange will take the risk to cover auto-trading = no license - no auto-trading, it will just shut down, the server knows how to do it.Another thing is that it is possible to certify one bot, but to trade with a hundred, it is up to anyone to figure it out.
Another thing is that you can certify one bot, but trade with hundreds of bots, and it's up to anyone to figure it out.
And by the way, yes, you can be certified by, say, crossing the mash, and when asked why you can't reproduce the trade, answer that you have the wrong mash and it doesn't produce the right honey.
Из-за ошибок искусственного интеллекта (ИИ) Сбербанк потерял миллиарды рублей, сообщил глава банка Герман Греф.
In your shoes? :D
he's been making a lot of jokes from time to time about linear regression and blockchain
in your boots? :D
he's been making a lot of jokes about linear regression and blockchain.
In boots.)