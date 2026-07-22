Interesting and Humour - page 714
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Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions the other day.
This is how rumours are created and maliciously injected into society.
Three false assumptions in one sentence. 1) not "introduced" but discussed the possibility of introducing it, the bill has now been withdrawn. 2) not on "everything", but only on sales and only cash and only for individuals. 3) Not "15%" but 15%+1%=16%.
it's not my fault ((
they made me do it ((.
I didn't even take the fee, I said fuck you and your retarded creatives who create retarded shows for retards
Great show.)))
Are you on another planet?
Have you forgotten how we had a land law passed at 4 a.m. that was postponed during the day?
Freshly, the NBU wants criminal penalties for "currency dealers".
Hello asshole new year...
Freshman : NBU wants criminal liability for 'currency dealers'.
Hello asshole new year...
This means that currency dealers will now be paying off even more to cops,
Because now they will be under criminal law.
SZZ. In general, monitoring the situation, I conclude that the Ukrainian government is trying to transfer as many areas of people's activities as possible into the shadow because it is this government that controls the shadow economy of Ukraine.
Izvestia newspaper, 1966