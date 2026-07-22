Interesting and Humour - page 714

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Recent research by scientists has confirmed the assumption that global climate warming on Earth is caused by the fact that all over Russia they have stopped burying hot heating pipes and have let them run on the surface.
 
Urain:

Ukraine introduced a 15% tax on all cash-currency transactions the other day.

This is how rumours are created and maliciously injected into society.

Three false assumptions in one sentence. 1) not "introduced" but discussed the possibility of introducing it, the bill has now been withdrawn. 2) not on "everything", but only on sales and only cash and only for individuals. 3) Not "15%" but 15%+1%=16%.

 
 
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Mischek:

it's not my fault ((

they made me do it ((.

I didn't even take the fee, I said fuck you and your retarded creatives who create retarded shows for retards


Nice show)))
 
peripatetikos:
Great show.)))
I liked it too. Even watched a couple more by inertia. ))) That's how people get bullied, but they go for it. )))
 
 
Urain:

Are you on another planet?

Have you forgotten how we had a land law passed at 4 a.m. that was postponed during the day?

Freshly, the NBU wants criminal penalties for "currency dealers".

Hello asshole new year...

 
FAQ:

Freshman : NBU wants criminal liability for 'currency dealers'.

Hello asshole new year...

This means that currency dealers will now be paying off even more to cops,

Because now they will be under criminal law.

SZZ. In general, monitoring the situation, I conclude that the Ukrainian government is trying to transfer as many areas of people's activities as possible into the shadow because it is this government that controls the shadow economy of Ukraine.

 
It's hard to be God" may disorient our youth rather than help them to understand the laws of social development. If one agrees with this idea, one cannot justify in any way the scenes of drunken orgies or the gibberish lingo in which the protagonists speak. In the novel "It Is Hard to Be God" the alcove scene of the lecherous Dona Ocana with Rumata is described with naturalistic details worthy of a tabloid novel.

Izvestia newspaper, 1966
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