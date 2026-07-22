Interesting and Humour - page 1354

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Here's a nice hare, but the look ...

 

О. Don't ?

 
Mischek:

We had a Brezhnev with three stars hanging on the blind wall of a six-storey building opposite the zoo.

The problem started when the fourth one appeared and was solved by widening it at the shoulders. Ridiculous was with the fifth, instead of redrawing all the stars, again extended the shoulders. So he hung shoulders like a boogeyman.)

it was difficult for portrait painters - a portrait is difficult to move - it's not like a poster on the street

there were so-called templates - stencils - and there were stencils for the stars too

I had to change the position of the stars - group them tighter and pull them towards the shoulder, but they said that the 6th one wouldn't fit anymore

but the shrewd ones said it wouldn't make it to the 6th

In general, the main buzz was not the number of stars and that ALL the portraits urgently needed to repaint

Oh man, the artists were happy - because each portrait is worth quite a lot of money, the work boiled over

they paid extra money for his urgency - what party democrat could like to have an old portrait with 4 stars on it!!.. he could have been dismissed ... out of office.

By the way portraits of the chief was more valuable

 
Mischek:

Here's a nice hare, but the look ...

Yeah, it's no good - he's stoned or something.
 

Blue is better

 
Mischek:
Ears it is. You're gonna have to bend it in half.

You can't, it's like saying - think of it as a label - the ears have to stand!!!

like a tenth-grader, you know - you can't have that sag...

 
Mischek:

Blue is better

Nah, the ears are small, and what kind of label is that - a stoned hare looks better

 
Mischek:

Here's a nice hare, but the look...

It's not hard to fix. )

 
YuraZ:

Nah, the ears are small, and what kind of label is that - a stoned hare looks better.

I like this one. It's creative.

Well, there's one that's cheerful and it's standing. I mean, they are.

But the look again...

 
tol64:

It's not hard to fix. )

Looks like you only changed the grass ))
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