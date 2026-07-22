Interesting and Humour - page 611
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you buy that? =)
stoned? :-)
i was sparkling - then it rained..............
- You and I were against my daughter getting a piercing. Ever since she put the ring in her nose, it's been much more convenient to take her up to school!
Tourist :)
00:00:00
Gave in to temptation and started a day. I don't know what I'm going to write about yet.
00:01:15
How come nobody tweets?
UPD. Okay, I got it, sorry.
UPD 2. I created heaven and earth.
01:14:57
Here's a pic, check it out for those in the know:
Attach^ Solid.jpg
1 comment
01:16:11
To Saint Spirit: I can see it's dark myself. You're a beta yourself. Will tweak it now.
UPD: lightened it up a bit, added halftones, looks better.
Attach^ Solid v1.0.1.jpg
01:23:40
Scattered water and solid. Seems more harmonious to me, what do you think?
Deleted comment
02:01:01
Strongly plus:
Originally posted by Saint Spirit:
One does not know life who has never once flown over water at breakneck speed.
02:17:01
Got bored and started gardening. Planted greens, parsley, some trees. Brought in the sun, first sprouts came.
3 comments.
03:06:44
I've been thinking more and more, but what is it all for? Who am I, and where is my place in this universe?
UPD Check this out, by the way. Just made this for fun today:
Attach^ Birds and Fishes.jpg
03:07:45
Ahhhhhh!!! Everybody see it now! Pazitif!!!
Attach^ kitties.jpg
19 comments.
04:20:00
I'll just leave it here:
Attach^ Rainbow after rain.jpg
UPD. wiped all the comments. Critics, fuck. Learn how to do better - show me.
05:01:19
Everyone, I think, has actions they can be ashamed of. I've been making a lot of nasties, creepers lately....
105 comments.
06:01:12
A little more gold and I could upgrade to human. Some will say, for cache on the first day I could already have developed like that. No, I'm for fair free-to-play.
120 comments.
06:07:33
(off topic)
Attach^ ADAM.jpg
Attach^ ADAM szadi.jpg
Attach^ ADAM ulybaetsya.jpg
Attach^ ADAM_pervye_shagi.avi
For real, I've never been happier.
Source
Hello, children! The topic of today's lesson is "backsliding". Who can tell me what kickbacks are?
- A kickback is the cash equivalent of a thank-you for choosing our firm in a tender.
- And what is a tender?
- A tender is an industry championship in kickbacks.
- Well done, sit down, six. Four for you and two you know where. Let's write down the problem. Vanya had five apples. According to the documents. In fact he had 3, but in the contract he had 7. Question: how many apples will the person who checks Vanya's business activities have? Next question. The influence of family ties on corruption. Talk, Vovochka.
- I didn't learn it.
- Sit down, five.
- Thanks, Dad.
- Who can give me examples of corruption in history? No one knows? How many volumes of Dead Souls did Gogol document? Two. And he turned it in? One. Where's the other one? Burned! Now do you understand why our new computer room burned down? And why the gym is about to burn down? One last question. Name me the perfect industry.
- Nanotechnology!
- Why?
- Because money is spent on results invisible to the human eye!
- Well done!
- Don't forget to tell the parents to give 500 rubles each to repair the classroom.
- 500 again!- You'll give me 300. Don't worry, if parents ask, I'll tell them I collected 500. Goodbye, children! The lesson is over!