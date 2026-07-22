Interesting and Humour - page 667
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So who wrote the terms of reference?
Honorary title of cradle of revolution from St Petersburg goes to Bryansk
So who wrote the terms of reference?
You'd better ask who did it :)
The new generation boilers have been developed at the Nizh-Isetsky precision appliance factory. The working element of the device is assembled on three large integrated circuits and due to this does not wobble.
The production of prosthetic eyeglasses has been mastered at the head factory, and the prosthetics are intended for scientists and other people who want to look smart.
An artificial satellite with a man on board was put into orbit in China. The man got on board by accident.
On sale! Bicycles, scooters, roller skates! Everything is cheap! The "Cheburashka" thrift shop near the city's trauma centre.
What hurricane? Where?
Well, the fiddos are experts in mass disinformation. They will lie about anything to their advantage: the moon landing and weapons of mass destruction under S. Hussein's bed, and Arabs knocking down skyscrapers and peaceful thugs in Libya and Syria. They will even turn a rainstorm in New York into a hurricane, if Bloomberg wants to steal the money allocated to fight the consequences of "the elements".
Yura. Sit down. Take your hand off the mouse. I got some bad news for you.
Well, take your hand off the mouse.
It's all for nothing, Yuri. Absolutely everything. We're in the Matrix. Of course there was no hurricane.
But nobody's gonna believe you and me now. I'm with you, Yuri. I feel like I'm with you. Can you feel it?