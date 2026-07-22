Interesting and Humour - page 238
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It didn't have to be photoshopped?
Michael, does it really look like that?
It's all photoshopped?
What does it look like?
Peter or something else?
sergeev:
Michael, does it really look like that?
No need for photoshop?
This is an advanced eyepiece
Mischek:
Это не Питер 100 % . Если предположить , что в далеке Питер , то такой вид должен быть только из Зеленогорска , но там нет таких гор слева , не считая остального
Sochi(?) is a suburb of St Petersburg (like Petrodvorets or Pushkin) ;)
What does it look like?
Peter or something else?
Yes, it's a very beautiful city.
I've been dreaming of coming for a long time.
Can you advise what time of year would be best and most comfortable?
Yes, it's a very beautiful city.
I've been dreaming of coming for a long time.
Can you advise which time of year would be best and most comfortable?
In summer, of course.
The second half of June - white nights