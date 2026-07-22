Interesting and Humour - page 238

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Mischek:


Michael, does it really look like that?
It didn't have to be photoshopped?
 
sergeev:
Michael, does it really look like that?
It's all photoshopped?

What does it look like?

Peter or something else?

 

sergeev:
 Michael, does it really look like that?
No need for photoshop?

This is an advanced eyepiece

 
Ashes:
This is not St. Petersburg 100%. Assuming that Peter is in the distance, this view should only be from Zelenogorsk, but there are no mountains like that on the left, apart from the rest
 

Mischek:
Это не Питер 100 % . Если предположить , что в далеке Питер , то такой вид должен быть только из Зеленогорска , но там нет таких гор слева , не считая остального 

Sochi(?) is a suburb of St Petersburg (like Petrodvorets or Pushkin) ;)

 
Mischek:

What does it look like?

Peter or something else?

Yes, it's a very beautiful city.

I've been dreaming of coming for a long time.

Can you advise what time of year would be best and most comfortable?

 
sergeev:

Yes, it's a very beautiful city.

I've been dreaming of coming for a long time.

Can you advise which time of year would be best and most comfortable?

In summer, of course.

The second half of June - white nights

 
 
Bears, maybe you should make the video smaller. Because in Firefox it doesn't fit to the width. )))
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