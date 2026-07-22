Interesting and Humour - page 4882
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DOOM ran on a light bulb
if not a fake, they just took a chip from an LED light bulb and with some modification on it you can screw it into a classic...
https://habr.com/ru/company/macloud/blog/562684/
108Kb of RAM no ancient program is not enough, even without considering the architecture of the CPU and the rest of the hardware (let's say kulzhackers, rewrote the source code)
doom at least 201Kb command.com and + the game itself ~ 400Kb and a penny
what are you doing with morsels?
108Kb of RAM is not enough for any old program, even without considering the architecture of the CPU and all the rest of the hardware (let's say kulzhackers rewrote the source code)
Duma at least 201Kb command.com and + the game itself ~ 400Kb a penny
what are you doing with morsels?
108KB RAM - that's quite a lot...moreover, no command.com there-all the hardware works directly and without any unnecessary OS, BIOS and loaders
EEPROM (ROM) they added and fill there ready-made image (~8M ROM = binary + pre-compiled (pre-prepared) WAD). There are links to git - you can be curious
In my opinion, the bottleneck is the SPI display, that is, FPS will be 2-5 fps...But on a lightbulb :-)
Even if only the beginning of the first level worked, it's already cool...
Another issue is a 32-bit ARM in a light bulb. What's the use of such a monster there?
News:
Американского и британского программиста и бизнесмена, создателя популярного антивируса McAfee Джона Макафи обнаружили мертвым в тюрьме в Испании. Об этом в среду, 23 июня, пишет газета Diario.
News:
News:
Modern journalistic turns of phrase are surprising. 'Died in prison' is unfashionable. It's as if he got into prison by means of a digging operation. Or accidentally locked in the storeroom of one of the group of tourists.
Modern journalistic turns of phrase are surprising. "Died in prison" is unfashionable. It's as if he got into prison by means of a digging operation. Or accidentally locked in the storeroom of one of the group of tourists.
You got that right.
We don't know yet whether he's dead or murdered. That's why he was found dead.
Modern journalistic turns of phrase are surprising. "Died in prison" is unfashionable. It's as if he got into prison by means of a digging operation. Or accidentally locked in the storeroom of one of the group of tourists.
You wrote it right.
We don't know yet whether he is dead or murdered. Therefore - found dead.
I agree with that. But the short phrase should be clearer, so the first thought isn't like mine. Like "found dead".
Sorry, I'm boring as a former freelance proofreader.