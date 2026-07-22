Interesting and Humour - page 4882

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DOOM ran on a light bulb


if not a fake, they just took a chip from an LED light bulb and with some modification on it you can screw it into a classic...

https://habr.com/ru/company/macloud/blog/562684/



Запускаем DOOM на лампочке
Запускаем DOOM на лампочке
  • 2021.06.14
  • habr.com
В DOOM уже поиграли на пианино и на клавиатуре, на тесте на беременность (кстати, это был фейк) и на паяльнике, на самолёте, банкомате, принтере и осциллографе. Пришло время для лампочек. Внутри лампочки TRÅDFRI RGB GU10 (IKEA model: LED1923R5) хакеры из Next-Hack нашли модуль Silicon lab's MGM210L RF module с 108кб оперативки и запустили на...
[Deleted]  

108Kb of RAM no ancient program is not enough, even without considering the architecture of the CPU and the rest of the hardware (let's say kulzhackers, rewrote the source code)
doom at least 201Kb command.com and + the game itself ~ 400Kb and a penny

what are you doing with morsels?

[Deleted]  
From the mind, not so much direct grief, but some vague unease.
 
Спартак Угланов:

108Kb of RAM is not enough for any old program, even without considering the architecture of the CPU and all the rest of the hardware (let's say kulzhackers rewrote the source code)
Duma at least 201Kb command.com and + the game itself ~ 400Kb a penny

what are you doing with morsels?

108KB RAM - that's quite a lot...moreover, no command.com there-all the hardware works directly and without any unnecessary OS, BIOS and loaders

EEPROM (ROM) they added and fill there ready-made image (~8M ROM = binary + pre-compiled (pre-prepared) WAD). There are links to git - you can be curious

In my opinion, the bottleneck is the SPI display, that is, FPS will be 2-5 fps...But on a lightbulb :-)

Even if only the beginning of the first level worked, it's already cool...

Another issue is a 32-bit ARM in a light bulb. What's the use of such a monster there?

 

News:

Американского и британского программиста и бизнесмена, создателя популярного антивируса McAfee  Джона Макафи  обнаружили мертвым в тюрьме в Испании. Об этом в среду, 23 июня, пишет газета Diario.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

News:

Minus 1 spammer.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

News:

Modern journalistic turns of phrase are surprising. 'Died in prison' is unfashionable. It's as if he got into prison by means of a digging operation. Or accidentally locked in the storeroom of one of the group of tourists.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

Modern journalistic turns of phrase are surprising. "Died in prison" is unfashionable. It's as if he got into prison by means of a digging operation. Or accidentally locked in the storeroom of one of the group of tourists.

You got that right.

We don't know yet whether he's dead or murdered. That's why he was found dead.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev:

Modern journalistic turns of phrase are surprising. "Died in prison" is unfashionable. It's as if he got into prison by means of a digging operation. Or accidentally locked in the storeroom of one of the group of tourists.

Well, he got into all the computers without soap. Probably slipped into prison unnoticed and died of boredom.
;)
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk:

You wrote it right.

We don't know yet whether he is dead or murdered. Therefore - found dead.

I agree with that. But the short phrase should be clearer, so the first thought isn't like mine. Like "found dead".

Sorry, I'm boring as a former freelance proofreader.

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