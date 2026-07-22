Interesting and Humour - page 169
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As of 24 February 2012, changes are being made to the governing documents. The changes concern the conditions under which the provision of services may be suspended by the Registrar.
The new version of the Third Level Domain Registration Regulations provides that the Registrar may immediately terminate delegation of the domain in order to stop illegal activities, as well as activities that are detrimental to third parties, including the distribution and promotion of pornographic materials, incitement to violence, extremist activities, overthrow of the government, etc. Additionally, delegation of a domain name used for activities contradicting public interests, principles of humanity and morality, insulting human dignity or religious feelings, etc. may be terminated with immediate effect.
At the same time, the Registrar has the right to independently evaluate User's activities for violation of the law, including cases where the definition of such activities is not stipulated by regulations. Thus, the definition of pornographic materials is published on the Registrar's website at http://www.nic.ru/dns/service/hosting/moral_standards.html.
A clause prohibiting the User to post information or software that violates the current legislation of the Russian Federation and/or the rights of third parties has been added to the Terms of Service.
The decision to amend the regulatory documents is due to the fact that recently, taking advantage of the looser third-level domain registration rules, a number of unscrupulous users have registered domains clearly intended to host illegal content.
source
My wife and I had a great laugh!
Gea