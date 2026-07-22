Interesting and Humour - page 1824
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Get your head out of the fog of Kremlin propaganda sometimes....
You don't have to tell Mishek about that. He knows about it.
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and that, let's keep our emotions down.
Shit. When will the non-interesting and non-humour finally end... IMHO - the topic is for the henhouse. Sometimes you want to laugh here, but you come here to cry.
Freedom to Ukraine, to all the doctors in the world, to Cheburashka, to all the hedgehogs and hedgehogs. И ... that's... to Yuri Detochkin...
ZS. Maybe we should start a separate thread on politics?
Shit. When will the uninteresting and unhumorous finally end...
You could argue about the "not interesting" part.
You could argue about "uninteresting".
No, I'm not going to argue. Who's gonna argue about taste? Only in the nursery, my dad is stronger than yours and my mum is prettier. I've expressed my point of view on all these interesting things. I just get tired of too much of the same information. Especially on the main channels. It's really fucked up there. People can starve to death by the Kremlin's doorstep, and all they see on TV are clowns dancing and the pop boondocks entertaining themselves...
It's not for me, it's for God.
Shit. When will the non-interesting and non-humour finally end... IMHO - the topic is for the henhouse. Sometimes you want to laugh here, but you come here to cry.
Freedom to Ukraine, to all the doctors in the world, to Cheburashka, to all the hedgehogs and hedgehogs. И ... that's... to Yuri Detochkin...
Maybe we should start a separate thread on politics?
How is it not interesting? How is it not humor?
Where's your active citizenship?
Especially on the main channels. It's really fucked up there. People can starve to death right here in front of the Kremlin, and all the clowns are dancing on TV, and the pop boondocks are entertaining themselves...
The people demand bread and circuses. There's not much bread for the people, so they provide plenty of spectacle).