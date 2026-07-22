Interesting and Humour - page 4437
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Hello all !
I've been doing time for, you won't believe, "Mocking the dead" !
Why the hell are you posting these idiotic faces here? They make me sick in the street. What is this degenerate propaganda?
epic
Why the hell are you posting these idiotic faces here? They make me sick in the street. What is this degeneracy propaganda?
Detochkin and the idiotic faces in the street that make you sick are completely different characters that have nothing in common either in their personality, intelligence or physiognomy.
guests came unexpectedly, what should I do?
Detochkin and the idiotic faces in the street that make you sick are completely different characters who have nothing in common either in their personality, intelligence or physiognomy.
Only your own project is capable of being called a scumbag.
but before kohl there is none, mocking the dead does not cause offence)) kids
Snickers to the rescue
https://coub.com/view/1rxwtn
Snickers to the rescue.
https://coub.com/view/1rxwtn
It's a masterpiece.
Bravo