Interesting and Humour - page 3632

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The last day of March! Spring snow has fallen

The last day of March! Spring snow has fallen

 
Vladimir Karputov:

The last day of March! Spring snow has fallen



Most of the world has four days until the last day of March
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Sergey Gridnev:

Most of the world's inhabitants have four days until the last day of March

Maybe last year's picture?)
 
Maybe :). But the fact remains that it's snowing outside the window! By lunchtime they promise a transition to rain.
 
Nikolay Gaylis:

Maybe it's from last year).

Maybe it's last year's, but it's a fresh one. It's near the suburbs.


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

up to date
 
 
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Not a bad opportunity for those who are in the know will also understand))))


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