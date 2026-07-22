Interesting and Humour - page 1511

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Mischek:

Now let's move the science

That's a good one: "if we don't respect political minorities we will be forced to respect sexual minorities".

[Deleted]  

Intel has revealed a processor that runs on wine

Now that's what I call new technology! I'm all for it!

 

Only on our channel, only as long as there are no moderators .

Strictly 21 +

Porn casting with a russian girl

" But something went wrong."

 

Sex with the postman at the parcel warehouse . Dripping melted sealing wax on the body is included.


 
Elijah is trying rather
to balance evil with good.
He saw the boys beating the boy.
but it's a bummer.
 
Everyone wears thongs and boxers
♪ I'm the only one who wears a jacket ♪
♪ And everyone in the bathhouse thought ♪
Dick
 
sergeev:

Nice one, he said: "if we don't respect political minorities - we will be forced to respect sexual minorities".

Everybody's looking so smart.
♪ Russia from its knees ♪
And I'm picking my belly button.
It's all faded.
 
Gregory put in the pot
Potatoes, pike and saffron,
added cucumbers, raspberries...
Dickhead
 

Misha, quills are supposed to have no rhyme, but you have rhyme.

Then you don't have feathers, you have something else...

 
i_logic:

Misha, feathers are supposed to have no rhyme, and you have rhyme.

Then you don't have feathers, but something else...

It's not mine.

It has to rhyme. Look for the rules. I don't have them handy.

Driver posted the rules somewhere.

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