Interesting and Humour - page 3824
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don't f*ck with me. The US, a country that has never had anything but small local wars, can only attack the weak, wreak havoc and destruction, and then profit from selling arms and food to these countries, forcing them to sing to their tune. Why do they not fart towards Russia or China? Are you too shy? But provocations and other "petty" nasties are always welcome.
Are you referring to Ukraine? - The USA has nothing to do with it, it's Russia's fault? - They sold out for "lace panties" and now let them clean it up themselves and pay 3 times as much for coal to the same americans.
What's that jargon, girl?Get a grip on yourself.
What's with the lingo, girl?
For those who can't read:
The Tablets of Georgia:
Point 1 - being in SUSTAINABLE balance with nature. That is, in a natural and harmonious way.
That's it, you've been demoted to the bluebirds again.
It's your own fault.
The biggest lie of the liberals and their derivative Russophobes is that the rise of the USSR before the war was the west + the Gulag.
West.
For starters. built 9600 factories, not 1500.
Next. And who worked in all those 1500 factories? Were they Americans who came to USSR to escape starvation in their own country? By the way, diplomatic relations between the USSR and the US were established in November 1933. How did they manage to come to us before that?
Where did all the Soviet technical intelligentsia that ensured weapons parity during the war and parity in all military sectors after the war come from?
GULAG.
Here's a tableau.
The table shows that the number of prisoners is about 1% of the country's population. Did that 1% solve the problem of industrialisation? What did the other tens of millions do? I note that the number of prisoners in USSR has always been about the same or slightly less than in other western countries: USSR = 583 (30s), Russia = 647, USA = 626 (90s).
A lie, as always outrageous as the outrageous lie is the endemic alcoholism in Russia since the dawn of time.
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Where did all the Soviet technical intelligentsia that ensured arms parity in the war and parity in all military branches after the war come from?
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I do not know about all of them, but the story about Korolev is very interesting.
What's interesting there - an ordinary enemy of the people. He was a poor man - Grizodubova took him out of death row at the last moment.
and that's why he died afterwards.
Industrialisation should be dealt with as early as 1905-1914, the prerequisites, so to speak. Why the USSR was forced to industrialise and why the USA sided with the USSR rather than Europe.
Industrialisation should be dealt with from 1905-1914, from the preconditions, so to speak. Why the USSR was forced to industrialise, and why the USA sided with the USSR rather than Europe.
What is the "side of Europe"?