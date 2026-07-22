Interesting and Humour - page 4906

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I had an English bulldog. A very intelligent animal. I don't keep dogs after him. I can't find a replacement.

And I inherited a cat, who is also clever, likes to talk to me, constantly thanks me if I open the door for her.

Can swear in profanity if the door was closed on the lock.))

Does not eat at garbage dumps, but eats expensive food.)))

 


I despise the people of this era. Everything here is fake.

There is absolutely no respect left. No one keeps their promises!

The only thing that matters is Money! All day long the news is all about negativity and crime.

When my day comes, I'll know for sure I'm leaving this world with no regrets.

(c) Alain Delon at his farewell to Jean-Paul Belmondo.

 
Denis Sartakov #:

I despise the people of this era. Everything here is fake.

There is absolutely no respect left. No one keeps their promises!

The only thing that matters is money! All day long the news is all about negativity and crime.

When my day comes, I'll know for sure I'm leaving this world with no regrets.

(c) Alain Delon at his farewell to Jean-Paul Belmondo.

Decent actors, being a bad person and acting well is almost impossible

 
Fast235 #:

it is almost impossible to be a bad person and act well

Unfortunately, a great many bad people are good actors.

But I'm certainly not talking about the aforementioned favourites of ours.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

Unfortunately, so many bad people are good actors.

But I'm certainly not talking about the aforementioned favourites of ours.

Yes, they are. A con man cannot con people if he is a bad actor.

 

- Son, come here, do you reek of enlightenment? Have you been breaking stereotypes again and distancing yourself from the hustle and bustle?

- No, the boys were breaking stereotypes, and I was just around the corner digging into the mundane.
 
ZX-Spectrum creatorClive Marles Sinclair has died
 
PapaYozh #:
ZX-Spectrum creatorClive Marles Sinclair dies

By the way - sir.

I remember in the Soviet press news: "Spectrum inventor, British engineer C. Sinclair".

I also remembered, "Prince Charles married a simple kindergarten teacher, Diana.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

By the way - sir.

I remember in the Soviet press news: "Spectrum inventor, British engineer C. Sinclair".

I also remembered, "Prince Charles married a simple kindergarten teacher, Diana".

My first learning of microcircuitry (I soldered ZX Spectrum myself, boards, ROM and CPU Z80 were in every radio market and all other microcircuits were local, there was a factory in town which produced chips of 155, 1533 and 1531 series of logic) started with this PC. It was also used to learn Assembler.

I also had a ZX with a disk drive and a Yamaha AY8910 music coprocessor

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