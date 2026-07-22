Interesting and Humour - page 2436

New comment
 
barabashkakvn:
Can I ask you a question: "What's the differencebetween http://www.simplemachines.org and https://www.phpbb.com/?".

pxpbb - badly managed, glitchy, easy to break, depressing )))

try both, then describe your feelings.)

 
FAQ:

pxpbb - badly managed, glitchy, easy to break, depressing )))

try both, then describe your feelings.)

Yes! Bots will get you! You won't be happy with how much time you have to spend moderating.
 
 

Machine for laying pavement

Machine for laying pavement


 
Why aren't the images inserted?
 
Google is unavailable. Creepy. Sanctions?
 
artmedia70:
Google is unavailable. Creepy. Sanctions?
I think it's available.
 
Contender:
I think it's available.

There is no firewall. Google is not accessible all of a sudden.

Images cannot be inserted here, neither .png nor .jpg


 

they are not uploaded to the MK server, but to html...

and google is fine.

 
sergeev:

they are not uploaded to the MK server, but to html...

and google is fine.


It's not okay. The http://www.google.ru/ page won't load. Google drive is not available - can't connect says to me.

1...242924302431243224332434243524362437243824392440244124422443...4979
New comment