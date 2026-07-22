Interesting and Humour - page 3686

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Does anyone know where Volchanski has gone?
 

Also suitable for F-35B modification

Also suitable for F-35B modification

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

We are waiting for you, there are a lot of interesting posts, which Lesha never ignored.


Hi Yura!

I got drunk myself, out of the blue, just - May, peace, work!

here I sit...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=72vFkP1G2Qw


"If you're lonely, nobody likes you, nobody wants to talk to you - call, write, we'll send you helpers..."

Я ехала домой, душа была полна... (романс) - YouTube
Я ехала домой, душа была полна... (романс) - YouTube
  • 2014.02.18
  • Elena Krylova
  • www.youtube.com
Романс "Я ехала домой, душа была полна..." Слова и музыка: Марии Пуаре, исп. Ольга Рождественская ================================== Мария Яковлевна Пуаре ...
 
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Huawei и Google сделали мощный одноплатный ARM-компьютер
Huawei и Google сделали мощный одноплатный ARM-компьютер
  • 2017.04.29
  • Николай Воронцов
  • nplus1.ru
Huawei представила мощный одноплатный компьютер HiKey 960, разработанный совместно с компаниями Google, ARM, Archermind и LeMaker. Об этом сообщает портал PCWorld. Подавляющее большинство современных стационарных компьютеров и ноутбуков используют процессоры архитектуры x86, в то время как практически все мобильные устройства используют...
 
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Ученые научились очищать воздух с помощью искусственного фотосинтеза
Ученые научились очищать воздух с помощью искусственного фотосинтеза
  • 2017.04.28
  • Григорий Копиев
  • nplus1.ru
Группа ученых из Университета Центральной Флориды и Университета штата Флорида создали новый материал, который под действием видимого света за счет искусственного фотосинтеза перерабатывает углекислый газ в органические вещества. Исследование опубликовано в журнале Materials Chemistry A. Попытки воспроизвести фотосинтез – преобразование энергии...
 

I cried............


 

One piece of federal reserve paper:


 
 
 
Vitalie Postolache:
The plates can still be salvaged, the question is how relevant it is. A special diamond cutter is used to draw a circle on the glass, a circle inside the circle is smeared with liquid nails, paper is glued over the glue, and after the circle dries, it is gently pressed inwards. After that, we go into the hole with our hand and pull out the plates. But this is usually the way bears pull jewellery from shop windows, like bears pull honey from beehives.
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