Interesting and Humour - page 471
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London it is. Do your part for the medals.)
On 27 August at 00:30, lift your eyes and look up at the night sky. On that night, the planet Mars, will pass just 34,65 thousand miles from Earth. To the naked eye, the planet will be visible as a full moon. It will look like two moons above the Earth! The next time Mars will be this close to Earth will not be until 2287.
On 27 August at 00:30, lift your eyes and look up at the night sky. On that night, the planet Mars, will pass just 34,65 thousand miles from Earth. To the naked eye, the planet will be visible as a full moon. It will look like two moons above the Earth! The next time Mars will be this close to Earth will not be until 2287.
On 27 August at 00:30, lift your eyes and look up at the night sky. On that night, the planet Mars, will pass just 34,65 thousand miles from Earth. To the naked eye, the planet will be visible as a full moon. It will look like two moons above the Earth! The next time Mars will be this close to Earth will not be until 2287.
"You should drink less... drink less..."
repeat until there's only one moon left
On 27 August at 00:30, lift your eyes and look up at the night sky. On that night, the planet Mars, will pass just 34,65 thousand miles from Earth. To the naked eye, the planet will be visible as a full moon. It will look like two moons above the Earth! The next time Mars will be this close to Earth will not be until 2287.
I liked this quote from one website
it's probably going to fly that close to your planet...
"You should drink less... drink less..."
to repeat until there's only one moon left
i liked this quote from one website
It's an internet joke that the internet is full of. ))) All the details are on wikipedia. At least you should check there in the first place. )))
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The minimum distance from Mars to Earth is 55.76 million km (when the Earth is exactly between the Sun and Mars), the maximum is about 401 million km (when the Sun is exactly between the Earth and Mars).
The average distance from Mars to the Sun is 228 million km (1.52 ae), the period of revolution around the Sun is 687 Earth days. The orbit of Mars has a rather noticeable eccentricity (0.0934), so the distance to the Sun varies from 206.6 to 249.2 million km. The inclination of Mars' orbit is 1.85°.
Mars is closest to Earth during opposition, when the planet is in the opposite direction to the Sun. Oppositions occur every 26 months at different points in the orbit of Mars and Earth. But every 15 to 17 years, these confrontations occur when Mars is near its perihelion; during these so-called great confrontations (the last was in August 2003) the distance to the planet is minimal, and Mars reaches its greatest angular size of 25.1" and brightness of -2.88m.
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In fact, even on TV sometimes you can hear such crap. And many people immediately believe it, take it as part of their baggage and then foam at the mouth to prove that it was on TV. )))
That's it! )))
): ɐwʎ ɔ vǝmoɔ diw