Interesting and Humour - page 2878
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Is an airtight cellar good or not? It looks good, it'll be dry and clean. What if the ground water rises? It'll be pushed out of the ground.
Turns out the domestic cellar needs an anchor. Yeah, you can't get anywhere without concrete anyway.
I wonder if the European cellar needs to be anchored as well? What's a pipe with a tap at the top for anyway?
Turns out the domestic cellar needs an anchor. Yeah, you can't get anywhere without concrete anyway.
I wonder if the European cellar needs to be anchored as well. What's the crane pipe on top for, anyway?
Great! First you need this, then that, and something else, and at the end you just have to cover it with earth. And the myth is false!
A pipe with a tap. Probably just a borehole and a hole is shown in the cellar for the pipe. But no sewer is provided.
There is one more big problem - frost. It may crush, the plastic is the same. It's happy until the first winter.
That's the advantage of a cellar like this? That it's airtight, and it's supposed to be clean, that's all. But it won't be clean because the potatoes are in the ground. So there's no advantage.
In general, the cellar is made in three days. One day the hole is dug, the second day cooked, the third day buried. Is anyone really going to buy these plastic ones? And for $16,000. You can buy a normal house for that much.
Great! First you have to do this, then that, and something else, and at the end you just have to cover it up with earth. And the myth is false!
A pipe with a tap. Probably just a borehole and it is shown that a hole is provided for the pipe in the cellar. But no sewer is provided.
There is one more big problem - frost. It may crush, the plastic is the same. It's happy until the first winter.
That's the advantage of a cellar like this? That it's airtight, and it's supposed to be clean, that's all. But it won't be clean because the potatoes are in the ground. So there's no advantage.
In general, the cellar is made in three days. One day the hole is dug, the second day cooked, the third day buried. Is anyone really going to buy these plastic ones? And for $16,000. You can buy a decent house for that.
Nah. A cellar with brick walls can't be built in three days. First, the forces of the family + from work for a few weeks (work only on Saturdays and Sundays) dug a small pit - the earth thrown 30 m3 (the pit cellar 3m * 3m * 3m and the stairs 1m * 1m * 3m).
Dimensions of the finished (covered at the top and kicked out the walls), cellar inside: height 2.5 * 2,5 * 2,5 m - it turns out 15 with a half-m3 plus three m3 for the stairs. The top of the cellar is just over a metre of earth.
Great! First you have to do this, then that, and something else, and at the end you just have to cover it up with earth. And the myth is false!
A pipe with a tap. Probably just a borehole and it is shown that a hole is provided in the cellar for the pipe. But no sewer is provided.
There is one more big problem - frost. It may crush, the plastic is the same. It's happy until the first winter.
That's the advantage of a cellar like this? That it's airtight, and it's supposed to be clean, that's all. But it won't be clean because the potatoes are in the ground. So there's no advantage.
In general, the cellar is made in three days. One day the hole is dug, the second day cooked, the third day buried. Is anyone really going to buy these plastic ones? And for $16,000. You can buy a normal house for that much.
The myths about freezing, rats gnawing through and other myths, as they say, are written here.http://plastikovii-pogreb-999.ru/sample-page/
Our 98,000p cellar, with a vertical ladder and hatch, requires three people to work safely: one with a lifebelt and two on top to secure it.
The $16,000 European cellar has an inclined ladder and door. Who would buy it? A man who buys $5,000 worth of clothes for a bottle of Bordeaux won't climb down the hatch like a plumber.
- Coco Chanel
Good morning (photo by Franz Engels)