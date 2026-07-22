Interesting and Humour - page 456

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Mischek:

25 real complaints from Google employees in Canada


More like a joke or trolling.
 
tol64:
What about the Yandex team? ))

Something like this:

http://spiridonov.ru/post/4549

 
abolk:
These are hardly real complaints. Reminds me of a gathering of retards.
It resembles a healthy relationship within the company - a la family.
 
abolk:
These are hardly real complaints. Reminds me of a bunch of morons.

These "morons" as you put it are the elite of the programming community, and the employer is making sure that their talent develops without a fuss about the issues at hand.

While you are competing here for the right to do the job for 10 quid. You're pathetic.)

 

Lez Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love - live Cologne 2007

 
peripatetikos:
More like a joke or trolling.

It looks like it. But the fakes don't usually have obvious mistakes like - 23. In the mornings I can't look at Harbour Bridge because the sun rises over Sydney and I have to close the blinds.

Secondly, a lot has already been written about google organization.

 
Mischek:

It looks like it. But the fakes don't usually have obvious mistakes like - 23. In the mornings I can't see the Harbour Bridge because the sun rises over Sydney and I have to close the blinds.

...

There is a possibility that it is Sidney, BC, Canada. But is there a Google branch there? I couldn't find a Harbour bridge there either...
 
Ashes:
There is a possibility that this is Sidney, BC, Canada. But is there a Google affiliate there? I couldn't find Harbour bridge there either...

Not Australia. It's two kilometres from the office to the bridge to the northeast. Someone just lumped the letters together without changing the headline. And it looks more like the truth.

On the left is the office where Google sits (Google Australia Level 5, 48 Pirrama Road, Pyrmont, NSW 2009 Australia) and in the distance is the Harbour bridge

 

You lie down for a while, I'll cut a straight line.

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