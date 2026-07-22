Interesting and Humour - page 2264
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That was a warning.
If you flout and get into an argument, I'll have you banned.
Mischek:
I am not Russian, I am Ukrainian!!!
I'll ban you if you flirt and get on my nerves.
What are you thinking, colleague, looking at this picture?
Well, who's flubbing here now?
He seems to have gone back to the Chinese.
He's making a habit of it.
Anything at all, boom. He's back in china.
There's a lot of Chinese, it's easy to get lost there.
So here the question of logic is a woman's question.
1) A post as a post, for the topic "Humour" is fine.
and it's certainly better than
So who's flubbing here now?