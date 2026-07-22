Interesting and Humour - page 2264

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newdigital:

That was a warning.


If you flout and get into an argument, I'll have you banned.

Ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow ow
 

Mischek:

I am not Russian, I am Ukrainian!!!

No one doubted it. )))
 
Following the launch of the national search engine Sputnik, a national payment system, Pogrom, has been announced.
 
newdigital:


I'll ban you if you flirt and get on my nerves.

What are you thinking, colleague, looking at this picture?

 
Contender:

Well, who's flubbing here now?

He seems to have gone back to the Chinese.

He's making a habit of it.

Anything at all, boom. He's back in china.

There's a lot of Chinese, it's easy to get lost there.

 
newdigital:


So here the question of logic is a woman's question.

 
Contender:

1) A post as a post, for the topic "Humour" is fine.

and it's certainly better than

So who's flubbing here now?

And what was wrong with this post? Did all five points hit you?
 
Integer:
I don't get it. All the redneck trash from the hen house on four is coming here now?
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