Interesting and Humour - page 2671

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Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
 
Azamat Mullayanov:
Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
Let's do it. I can provide my wallet for the cause.
 
Azamat Mullayanov:
Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
We'll live together.
 
Владимир:
We will live together.
Paid for the mortgage
 
Azamat Mullayanov:
Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
Mortgages are a nasty thing, worse than prison. At least there's amnesty in prison.

 

An ex-spouse divided his property after his divorce in a way that no court in the world could have done.

The man simply sawed in half every item in the house, including the car, furniture, television... and even a teddy bear.

He videotaped the entire process, with the caption "Thank you for 12 'wonderful' years, Laura, and hello to my successor!"

[Deleted]  
Alexey Busygin:
They'll drink the hogwash, that's not a problem

That's right ))))


 
Vladimir Zubov:

That's right ))))

It's a tasty picture. (Especially the soapy liquor)
 

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Четвёртая часть проекта "Полюс притяжения", посвящённого Арктике. 

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  • arctic.ria.ru
Пронизывающий холод и бесконечные ледяные пустыни – жизнь в Арктике кажется невозможной. Но для миллионов людей этот край является настоящим домом, где принято считаться с законами природы Арктика предъявляет особые требования к тем, кто решился вступить на ее территорию. Трудности заставляют людей искать новые способы жить в гармонии со...
 
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