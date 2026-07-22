Interesting and Humour - page 2671
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Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
We will live together.
Friends, let's chip in and close my mortgage!
An ex-spouse divided his property after his divorce in a way that no court in the world could have done.
The man simply sawed in half every item in the house, including the car, furniture, television... and even a teddy bear.
He videotaped the entire process, with the caption "Thank you for 12 'wonderful' years, Laura, and hello to my successor!"
They'll drink the hogwash, that's not a problem
That's right ))))
That's right ))))
Below zero >>>
Четвёртая часть проекта "Полюс притяжения", посвящённого Арктике.