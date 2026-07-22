Interesting and Humour - page 2888
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(I've had it!!!) )))
1994
Persia. Early 17th century. Museum of Fine Arts, USA, Boston
Light poles in Alaska
1977
William Patrick Hitler. Englishman, Hitler's nephew. Fought against his uncle in the US Navy, 1940s
when the going got tough!