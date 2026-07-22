Interesting and Humour - page 2888

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(I've had it!!!) )))


 
In the future, women may regulate the number of males so that there are as many men on the planet as they want (no male participation required).
Ученые вырастили самца мыши без мужской Y-хромосомы
Ученые вырастили самца мыши без мужской Y-хромосомы
  • 2016.01.28
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 28 янв – РИА Новости. Генетики впервые смогли "избавить" самца мыши от необходимости иметь мужскую Y-хромосому, перенеся два жизненно важных гена из нее в другие части генома и удалив ее после этого, сохранив при этом возможность продолжить род, говорится в статье, опубликованной в журнале Science. "Создание такого грызуна означает, что...
 
Gorbachev is no longer president, Putin is not yet president

1994

 
Four horses

Persia. Early 17th century. Museum of Fine Arts, USA, Boston

 

Light poles in Alaska

 
 

1977

 

William Patrick Hitler. Englishman, Hitler's nephew. Fought against his uncle in the US Navy, 1940s

when the going got tough!

 
 
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