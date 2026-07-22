Interesting and Humour - page 853
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More from these guys parodying the west
Is man the master of nature? No.
Man is part of nature.
And it's beautiful.
- Chukcha, where did you hide the gold?
Interpreter: Chukcha, where did you hide the gold?
Chukcha: I won't tell!
Interpreter: He won't tell.
- If you don't tell us where the gold is, we'll kill you!
Translator: Chukcha, they will kill you if you don't tell them where the gold is.
Chukcha: The gold is buried at the entrance of the yurt.
Translator: Shoot, you bastards, I won't tell anyway!
Erast Fandorin on a visit from Vladimir Pozner
2. Your main trait?
Luck, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I'm so sick of it! And someday, at just the right moment, it's bound to let me down.
Dogskip