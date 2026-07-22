Interesting and Humour - page 2193
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
When you spend a lot of time at the monitor, don't forget to take the occasional distraction to exercise:
Should the number of seats on the ship correspond to the number of bodies?
Philological jokes.
===
An English magazine announced a competition for the shortest short story. The theme can be anything, but there are four compulsory conditions:
1. It must mention the Queen;
2. God must be mentioned;
3. There must be some sex;
4. That a mystery be present.
The first prize went to the student who, after fulfilling all the conditions, fit the story into one phrase: "Oh my God," cried the queen, "I'm pregnant and I don't know by whom!"
===
A little book fell off the shelf
And killed a little brother.
How heavy you are,
Russian grammar!
===
One German translator bragged that he knew Russian perfectly and could translate any phrase. Well, he was asked to translate it into German: "Kosil kosi kosi..."
Sergey Ryzhikov, co-founder of 1C-Bitrix, has written about how you should not measure employee performance when it comes to creative work.