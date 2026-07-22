Interesting and Humour - page 2193

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the future
В Нидерландах испытывают дорожную разметку, которая заряжается от солнечного света и фар
В Нидерландах испытывают дорожную разметку, которая заряжается от солнечного света и фар
  • tass.ru
ГААГА, 16 апреля. /ИТАР-ТАСС/. Первый пилотный проект компании по производству дорожных покрытий "Studio Roosegaarde" запущен на одной из трасс близ города Осс в 100 километрах от Амстердама. Суть нововведения состоит в том, что на участке в 500 метров нанесенные люминесцентные полоски на дорожном полотне заряжаются от солнечного света и фар...
 

When you spend a lot of time at the monitor, don't forget to take the occasional distraction to exercise:

Yoga Cats

 

Should the number of seats on the ship correspond to the number of bodies?

Пассажиров тонувшего в Южной Корее судна просили оставаться на местах
Пассажиров тонувшего в Южной Корее судна просили оставаться на местах
  • 2014.04.17
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 17 апр — РИА Новости. Спасенные с затонувшего у берегов Южной Кореи парома рассказали, что пассажиров через громкоговорители просили оставаться на своих местах, хотя судно уже начало тонуть, передает CNN. "Паром начал давать крен, и мы стали спрашивать, пора ли уже спасаться. Но по-прежнему звучала просьба оставаться на местах. Я очень...
 

Philological jokes.

===

An English magazine announced a competition for the shortest short story. The theme can be anything, but there are four compulsory conditions:
1. It must mention the Queen;
2. God must be mentioned;
3. There must be some sex;
4. That a mystery be present.

The first prize went to the student who, after fulfilling all the conditions, fit the story into one phrase: "Oh my God," cried the queen, "I'm pregnant and I don't know by whom!"

===

A little book fell off the shelf
And killed a little brother.
How heavy you are,
Russian grammar!

===

One German translator bragged that he knew Russian perfectly and could translate any phrase. Well, he was asked to translate it into German: "Kosil kosi kosi..."

 

Sergey Ryzhikov, co-founder of 1C-Bitrix, has written about how you should not measure employee performance when it comes to creative work.

  1. Evaluate creative work in numbers
  2. Compensate for lack of willpower
  3. Shifting the task setting to employees
Общая линейка: 3 ошибки при определении KPI для сотрудников
Общая линейка: 3 ошибки при определении KPI для сотрудников
  • www.the-village.ru
Когда мы только начинали бизнес и у меня не получалось придумать KPI для разработчиков, я пошёл советоваться к своему знакомому — строителю Виктору Неваре, основателю Центра модульного строительства. Я спросил у него: «Виктор, у тебя, наверное, всё по формулам? Заштукатурил метр стенки — получи какое-то количество денег?» Он ответил: «Если бы...
 
yum
Ученые: пищу нужно принимать в красивой обстановке - BBC Russian - Наука и техника
Ученые: пищу нужно принимать в красивой обстановке - BBC Russian - Наука и техника
  • www.bbc.com
Британские ученые определили, что на вкус того, что мы едим или пьем, влияют не только вкусовые рецепторы, но и другие органы чувств.
 
Google made $3.45 billion in net profit for the quarter; it now has almost $60 billion
За квартал компания Google получила 3,45 млрд долларов чистой прибыли; теперь у нее есть почти 60 млрд долларов
За квартал компания Google получила 3,45 млрд долларов чистой прибыли; теперь у нее есть почти 60 млрд долларов
  • www.ixbt.com
Сегодня компания Google опубликовала отчет за первый квартал 2014 года. Он начинается с напоминания о том, что 29 января было подписано соглашение с Lenovo Group о продаже подразделения Motorola Mobile, в связи с чем результаты подразделения Motorola Mobile показаны в графе «Чистые потери от прекращенных операций». Активы и обязательства...
 





 
Than
Покрасить яйца и не умереть | Научные открытия и технические новинки из Германии | DW.DE | 17.04.2014
Покрасить яйца и не умереть | Научные открытия и технические новинки из Германии | DW.DE | 17.04.2014
  • Deutsche Welle (www.dw.de)
  • www.dw.com
Обычай на Пасху подавать к столу и дарить друг другу крашеные яйца имеет очень древнюю историю. Вопрос о том, как этот обычай появился и что символизирует, сам по себе, безусловно, интересен, тем более что на сей счет имеется немало версий и легенд, однако сегодня хотелось бы остановиться на совершенно ином его аспекте. Речь пойдет о том, чем...
 
?
А вы сумеете написать игру для телетайпа?
А вы сумеете написать игру для телетайпа?
  • compulenta.computerra.ru
Думаете, для игроразработки нужен компьютер, консоль, смартфон или хоть что-то с экраном? Ричард «Лорд Бритиш» Гэрриот (Richard «Lord British» Garriott), автор серии Ultima, ещё в 1977 году доказал, что это совершенно необязательно. А посему платформой для его игры с поэтическим названием D&D #1 стал телетайп — электромеханическая печатная...
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