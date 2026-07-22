Interesting and Humour - page 1894
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In fact... let's write about Ukraine in the Ukraine thread... not in Humor...
Why don't you start a thread on each country?
there will be 273 topics in the top, except for MQL...
Why don't you make a branch about each country?
there'll be 273 topics of bullshit in the top except for MQL
or better to make a branch about Ukraine, etc. out of Humour? Maybe you should just create a section - Humour, Flood, Smokehouse, etc.
It's just that I've always thought that you should write on the topic... not everything.
Why don't you start a thread on each country?
Why, there will be 273 topics of bullshit in the top, except for the MQLs?
Is it better to make a thread about Ukraine, etc. out of Humour? Maybe we should just create a section - Humour, Flood, Smokehouse, etc.
It's just that I've always thought that you should write on a topic... not everything.
Actually the thread is called"Interesting and humorous". At this stage Maidan is very interesting! Although it is better to refrain from excessive politicization! And there is more humor in Ukraine than in others!