Interesting and Humour - page 1894

New comment
 
And anyway... Let's write about Ukraine in the Ukraine thread... not in Humor...
 
Armen:
In fact... let's write about Ukraine in the Ukraine thread... not in Humor...

Why don't you start a thread on each country?

there will be 273 topics in the top, except for MQL...

 
sergeev:

Why don't you make a branch about each country?

there'll be 273 topics of bullshit in the top except for MQL

or better to make a branch about Ukraine, etc. out of Humour? Maybe you should just create a section - Humour, Flood, Smokehouse, etc.

It's just that I've always thought that you should write on the topic... not everything.

 
sergeev:

Why don't you start a thread on each country?

Why, there will be 273 topics of bullshit in the top, except for the MQLs?

the other countries aren't in such demand )))))
 
Armen:

Is it better to make a thread about Ukraine, etc. out of Humour? Maybe we should just create a section - Humour, Flood, Smokehouse, etc.

It's just that I've always thought that you should write on a topic... not everything.

Actually the thread is calledInteresting and Humour. At this stage Maidan is very interesting! Although it is better to refrain from excessive politicization! And there is more humour in Ukraine than in others!
 
Erm955:
Actually the thread is called"Interesting and humorous". At this stage Maidan is very interesting! Although it is better to refrain from excessive politicization! And there is more humor in Ukraine than in others!
That's what I was calling for.
[Deleted]  
 
Kino:
How many times. A separate thread has already been created for you.
 
 
Kino:
Ban as promised??????
1...188718881889189018911892189318941895189618971898189919001901...4979
New comment