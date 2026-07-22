Interesting and Humour - page 2999
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Which toes do you have to grow nails on to make it easier to pick your nose?
On the toes...
The main thing is not to poke it through:
Which fingers do you have to grow nails on to make it easier to pick your nose?
The wider ones... So you can widen your nostrils so you can breathe more easily afterwards.
A grandmother sits on the bench outside the house. Eye in one hand, jaw in the other, covered in snot and drool... She sneezed like hell...
.
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"That's what a lot of money means..."
The play 'Ivanov', Anton Chekhov
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He said it in such a context in the play 'Ivanov', that it still applies now (and everywhere else).
In any incomprehensible situation claim: 'that's what a lot of money means' (in his original it was about the decline of the nobility, i.e. the moneyed elite would 'destroy' itself - which I am sorry to observe).
It's only the fifth of May ...
A good prosthesis in place of a head