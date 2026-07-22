Interesting and Humour - page 778

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"In case anyone hasn't seen it, an amazing video surfaced today of an eagle trying to kidnap a child in a park in Canada.

Over 5 million views in one day.


A colleague told me about it this morning and I immediately remembered some bird documentary. The lady there was just talking about how her baby had tried to be carried away by some feathered raptor. She didn't have any evidence to back it up. I remember that the expert in the documentary said that this was probably not true.


So, Montrealers can sleep easy. The video turned out to be a rather nice trick of 3D graphics students. It's homework like that :) I have to admit, it looks very, very believable.

In the afternoon my colleague and I had the thought that it was a hoax. Personally I was confused by two things: the length of the video = exactly one minute with a fade out at the end. And the video is posted on a brand new youtube account from December 18, 2012."


From here: http://moscowlondon.livejournal.com/622976.html


From the comments:




"We in Montreal already knew it was a divorce. These same students posted a video last year about an escaped penguin from Biodome."


 
i_logic:


An eagle is unlikely to lift even a child. But a golden eagle is safe, they can drag a fox away with ease. And sometimes rams from the atara. So a child is safe.
 
i_logic:
The length of the video and the new account are only suspicious factors. A closer look reveals that the bird rises even as it flaps its wings upwards.
 

fans of those analyses

 
andcam:
An eagle can hardly lift even a child. A golden eagle, on the other hand, can easily take a fox. And sometimes rams from the atara. So a child is safe.

Golden eagle is a golden eagle.

Oh, and as it turned out, fake.

 
 
TheXpert:

Children are often better at computers than adults.
 
alexeymosc:
Children are often better at computers than adults.
I don't argue with that. But it's a great move.
 
 
TheXpert:
I'm not arguing. But it's a great move.
Yeah, the move is. Now they have to look for moves. Lots of moves. A lot of...
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