Interesting and Humour - page 778
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Over 5 million views in one day.
A colleague told me about it this morning and I immediately remembered some bird documentary. The lady there was just talking about how her baby had tried to be carried away by some feathered raptor. She didn't have any evidence to back it up. I remember that the expert in the documentary said that this was probably not true.
So, Montrealers can sleep easy. The video turned out to be a rather nice trick of 3D graphics students. It's homework like that :) I have to admit, it looks very, very believable.
In the afternoon my colleague and I had the thought that it was a hoax. Personally I was confused by two things: the length of the video = exactly one minute with a fade out at the end. And the video is posted on a brand new youtube account from December 18, 2012."
From here: http://moscowlondon.livejournal.com/622976.html
From the comments:
"We in Montreal already knew it was a divorce. These same students posted a video last year about an escaped penguin from Biodome."
fans of those analyses
An eagle can hardly lift even a child. A golden eagle, on the other hand, can easily take a fox. And sometimes rams from the atara. So a child is safe.
Golden eagle is a golden eagle.
Oh, and as it turned out, fake.
Children are often better at computers than adults.
I'm not arguing. But it's a great move.