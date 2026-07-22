Interesting and Humour - page 1184
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
- I hope it's for me?
- Now it is.
A nano crossing. What a wonderful implementation of the crossing idea. You might as well give out a patent! And someone invented it.)
A nano crossing. What a wonderful implementation of the crossing idea. You might as well give out a patent! And someone invented it.)
The smartest thing in the world...)
old video
An excavator is an all-purpose machine, even for a fishing or hunting trip.)
An excavator is a versatile thing ...)
This brings back memories of last year's duck hunt... Sharing.