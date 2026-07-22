Interesting and Humour - page 1184

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The wife ran into her husband at the mall on Valentine's Day. He was carrying a fancy compound car bouquet in his hands. Wife:
- I hope it's for me?
- Now it is.
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A nano crossing. What a wonderful implementation of the crossing idea. You might as well give out a patent! And someone invented it.)

 
peripatetikos:

A nano crossing. What a wonderful implementation of the crossing idea. You might as well give out a patent! And someone invented it.)

The smartest thing in the world...)

old video


 

An excavator is an all-purpose machine, even for a fishing or hunting trip.)


 
 
sanyooooook:

An excavator is a versatile thing ...)




 

This brings back memories of last year's duck hunt... Sharing.



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