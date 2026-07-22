Interesting and Humour - page 1645
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Boy, did you catch my husband yesterday? Hang in there, punk.
On Thursday, the government approved a package of pension reform bills defining the formula by which the pension of Russians will be calculated from 2015. This was announced by Minister of Labour Maxim Topilin after a government meeting. The drafts presented by the ministry provide for a relaxation of the conditions that must be met in order to qualify for an occupational pension. But despite the relaxation, experts say, the new filter provided by the approved formula at the entrance to the system may not pass up to 25% of citizens. And consequently, they will lose their right to an occupational pension.
The Hermitage Catsproject by Eldar Zakirov