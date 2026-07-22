Interesting and Humour - page 1420
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It's a robot. There are hardly any human beings left there any more. They even have robots that look like children of 5-6 years old, already programmed to play very complex pieces of music (I even made a video once). And this girl's new model is just an experiment so far. The Japanese or Koreans will not stop there. After this model, there will be a more complicated one which will simultaneously play all 5 instruments with all its limbs.
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Horror
Tell me about it. )) Look what they're doing there:
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There's software like timers for quitting smoking.) Bullshit. .
Of the real need is the live navigation, really saves you from just getting stuck in a traffic jam.
The family like radar is always there to see where the baby is.
All the mail is at your fingertips
Google Drive at your fingertips
Google image translator (labels, signs) on hand
The scanner is needed less often but when it is, you have to shout and shout, and then it is done.)
And all sorts of useful things like TrackID (an unfamiliar tune played for example in a car with a radio, identified in 10 seconds with the author and the artist)
All integrated, while the baby is small, you want to know what's up. Any pictures and videos taken by my son, immediately uploaded to his google + and available for viewing. Well, just in case ))
I'm in a trance... How the hell (!?!?!?!?) did we manage to live to our years without all this stuff... We went to the forest, to the deep Siberian taiga, to pick mushrooms and berries with matches and a compass that turned where we wanted... How did we manage to bring up our children and not lose them in the next street? That's a real bummer... When I think about it, it hurts my feelings for our young people... weak-minded wimps...
I imagine if today's generation of Pepsi-Cola and McDonalds is left without a phone... Not to mention other fancy gadgets... That's it... the battery's out and we're standing in the middle of the street...
It's just...
I'm in a trance... How the hell (?!?!?!?!?) have we managed to live to our present age without all this ... We went to the forest, to the deep Siberian taiga, to pick mushrooms and berries with matches and a compass, which turned where we wanted... How did we manage to bring up our children and not lose them in the next street? That's a real bummer... When I think about it, it makes me feel bad for our young people... weak-minded wimps...
I imagine if today's generation of Pepsi-Cola and McDonald's were to be left without a phone... Not to mention other fancy gadgets... That's it... the battery's out and we're standing in the middle of the street...
It's just...
No, we didn't have a compass, no one had one.
It's got nothing to do with the Pussies. There is a vector of civilisation that aims for minimum movement / maximum efficiency.
Electric light might have been criticised too. Everything is relative.
I would say in short: everything is fine and will be fine as well, but sometimes you just want to get out of the woods.)
I'm in a trance... How the hell (!?!?!?!?!?) did we manage to live to our years without it all... We went to the forest, to the deep Siberian taiga to pick mushrooms and berries with matches and a compass that went wherever we wanted... How did we manage to bring up our children and not lose them in the next street? That's a real bummer... When I think about it, it makes me feel bad for our young people... weak-minded wimps...
I imagine if today's generation of Pepsi-Cola and McDonald's were to be left without a phone... Not to mention other fancy gadgets... That's it... the battery's out and we're standing in the middle of the street...
It's just...
If the power goes out for a couple of weeks, that's it.
70% will die.