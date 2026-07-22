Interesting and Humour - page 3381

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https://www.gazeta.ru/business/news/2016/11/01/n_9285923.shtml

В Венесуэле стали взвешивать деньги для оплаты покупок
В Венесуэле стали взвешивать деньги для оплаты покупок
  • www.gazeta.ru
В Венесуэле из-за сильнейшей девальвации венесуэльского боливара и гиперинфляции продавцы стали взвешивать деньги покупателей для оплаты продуктов и услуг, сообщает Bloomberg. К такому решению они пришли из-за того, что считать деньги стало гораздо дольше и тяжелее, проще их взвесить. Умберто Гонзалес, продавец из столицы страны Каракаса...
 

The fierce Serpent Gorynych. The sculpture is located in the Lipetsk region. What do you think?

 
Andrei Etylkut:

The fierce Serpent Gorynych. The sculpture is located in the Lipetsk region. What do you think?

Please, give me the GPS coordinates if you can.
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Please give me the GPS coordinates if you can.
so it's for you at Kudynka Hora )
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Please, give me if you can GPS coordinates.

Kudykina mountain >>>.

There is a driving map on the website.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:


Media holdings will regulate messengers and online cinemas without their consent.

The Media Communications Union (MCU) bill on regulation of OTT services... The document is a draft of amendments to the laws on information and communications regulating two types of OTT services - messengers and online movie theatres. The document was drafted by media holdings and telecom operators that are members of the ISS.

https://news.mail.ru/economics/27645595/?frommail=10
some other round of hookworm idiocy
 
Andrei Etylkut:

The fierce Serpent Gorynych. The sculpture is located in the Lipetsk region. What do you think?

super!
 

That's it. Machine learning is no longer needed. Everyone is beaten by a regular office suite

Forecast sheet

Создание прогноза в Excel 2016 для Windows - Excel
Создание прогноза в Excel 2016 для Windows - Excel
  • support.office.com
Если вы хотите изменить дополнительные параметры прогноза, нажмите кнопку Параметры. Сведения о каждом параметре приведены в таблице ниже. Выберите дату, с которой должен начинаться прогноз. При выборе даты начала, которая наступает раньше, чем заканчиваются статистические данные, для построения прогноза используются только данные...
 
Vladimir Karputov:

That's it. Machine learning is no longer needed. Everyone is beaten by a regular office suite

I'm off to download the new office.
 
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Стивен Сигал получил российское гражданство
Стивен Сигал получил российское гражданство
  • 2016.11.03
  • Константин Звонков
  • life.ru
Президент РФ Владимир Путин издал указ о приёме в гражданство России голливудского актёра и продюсера Стивена Сигала. Документ опубликован на официальном сайте Кремля. — , — следует из текста указа. Напомним, американский актёр ранее приезжал в...
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