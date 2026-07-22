Interesting and Humour - page 4494
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well, the audience i have here is very far from YouTube,
I don't think they'd be intimidated by an ad like that.
but you gave me another idea:
1... taking pictures of them surreptitiously.
2. Post these pictures in colour and good size on neighbourhood houses with a message like.
"Wanted by police, call 102."
Well, you could do that. Good luck with that.
When I bought an incompletely russified phone from Alik)))
well, the audience i have here is very far from YouTube,
I don't think they'd be intimidated by an ad like that.
but you gave me another idea:
1... taking pictures of them surreptitiously.
2. Post these pictures in colour and good size on neighbourhood houses with a message like.
"Wanted by police, call 102."
I had a better opinion of you - you paint a problem here - drug addicts with a la (and with them always) "blatant" criminals to disperse... :-)
They went out, fired a few rocket launchers lightly over their heads, pissed all over their hiding places, including the stairs, made them all crawl (those who failed to escape and hung back...) and no questions asked, but you take photos, stickers, youtubes... :-) Funny ...
Call/address Yekat, ask who the chief anti-drug and drug treatment officer with an "R" surname is. They have centres all over Russia and the guys can help.
You may not have junkies there (it doesn't say so on their foreheads), but there are all sorts of AYEs, gopota - they gather there - call the cops regularly... if they don't get it right... what else to do ... :-)
They have centres all over Russia, and the guys will help. You might even guess to slip them some poison, like poison in a fresh syringe pack or an empty cigarette pack, so that they get poisoned themselves.
They need to be dealt with elegantly...
Almost no one is prepared to engage in an active struggle. Civic attitudes, tough measures, etc. - Sure, it sounds nice, but this fight is long, complicated, dangerous, risky, etc. Are you ready?
The best advice has already been voiced - make the place uncomfortable. Slow, passive, calm, safe.
Almost no one is prepared to engage in an active struggle. Civic attitudes, tough measures, etc. - Sure, it sounds nice, but this fight is long, complicated, dangerous, risky, etc. Are you ready?
The best advice has already been voiced - make the place uncomfortable. Slow, passive, calm, safe.
I totally agree with you !
I think that's what we should do - quietly, slowly and calmly,
like with ants in a house, so that they go away by themselves.
Hi!
Libraries, gentlemen, libraries, and bicycles!
Yes, come on, gentlemen - it's a joke, isn't it? :-)
You're going to jail.