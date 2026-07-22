Interesting and Humour - page 4128
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Always thought Zadornov made up that story about the aircraft carrier and the Spanish lighthouse. Turns out the events are based on a real case.
And whoever doesn't piss will always be fed! Fear breeds poverty.
And those who don't piss will always be fed! Fear begets poverty.
And fearlessness is death. Why the extremes. Balance, as always, rules. Except that some brave ones on the road to their doom, unscrupulously can take out a lot of people.
And if to consider that initially the fear-mechanism of instinct of self-preservation, it is better to be a live coward, than the fearless corpse, flying fearlessly forehead on a wall.
Yes, sometimes in the nature even a small animal is able to drive away a lion with its actions, but it is rather an aberration, and more often it will be eaten after all.
What kind of animal atavism is this: he who is the strongest and most fearless is the one who is alive and well-fed and good. Maybe it's time we stopped being animals.
Strange way to compare two things, pointing out the shortcomings of one, and about the shortcomings of the other did not say.
PS. The nerdiness is pissed off)))).
And fearlessness is death. Why the extremes. Balance, as always, rules. Only some daredevils in the way of their perdition, can shamelessly take out a lot of people.
And if to consider that initially the fear-mechanism of instinct of self-preservation, it is better to be a live coward, than the fearless corpse, flying fearlessly forehead on a wall.
Yes, sometimes in the nature even a small animal is able to drive away a lion with its actions, but it is rather an aberration, and more often it will be eaten after all.
What kind of animal atavism is this: he who is the strongest and the most fearless is the one who is alive and well-fed and the best. Maybe it's time we stopped being animals.
Strange way to compare two things, pointing out the shortcomings of one, and about the shortcomings of the other did not say.
PS. Boredom is rife)))).
I will not write too much - there is no need. I don't like circus and clowns.
I'm not going to write too much, there's no point. I don't like circus and clowns.
What's circus and clowns?
-The Earth is flat!
-You think it's not round, why? Cause there's a lot of parameters that say it's not flat.
-Because I don't like pistachios.
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Alexander Ivanov, 2017.11.24 07:20
is training water ..... so that it will "remember" and flow away on its own
It deepens the channel.