Interesting and Humour - page 1033
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aha
By the way, do you know how you can use a picture as a search to find similar/similar images?
Google doesn't work?
Google doesn't work?
"When I look in a book, I see a figment."
//continuing the Rorschach theme
I've got some bad news for you.
))
Google's out?
Google is sick. Mixes up Leps with Shaquille O'Neal. ))
//continuing the Rorschach theme
I've got some bad news for you.
))
Is that what you mean? )))
And my google didn't read the psychiatric tests and its associations are kind of normal
And my google didn't read the psychiatric tests and its associations are sort of normal
And my google didn't read the psychiatric tests and its associations are sort of normal
Fucking hell, he's finished.