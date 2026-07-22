Interesting and Humour - page 1033

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Mischek:
aha
By the way, do you know how you can use a picture as a search to find similar/similar images?
 
tol64:
By the way, do you know how you can use a picture as a search to find similar/similar images?

Google doesn't work?


 
TheXpert:

Google doesn't work?

Oh, man. It's like they say, "I look in a book, I see a fig." Thank you. (chuckles) )))
 
tol64:
"When I look in a book, I see a figment."

//continuing the Rorschach theme

I've got some bad news for you.

))

 
TheXpert:

Google's out?

Google is sick. Mixes up Leps with Shaquille O'Neal. ))

 
Mischek:

//continuing the Rorschach theme

I've got some bad news for you.

))

Oh noooo! Back to the doctor! )))
 
tol64:

Is that what you mean? )))

And my google didn't read the psychiatric tests and its associations are kind of normal

 
Lizar:

And my google didn't read the psychiatric tests and its associations are sort of normal

Looks like it's photoshopped. )) What's the query? I've tried everything and it keeps showing up Shaquille.
 
Lizar:

And my google didn't read the psychiatric tests and its associations are sort of normal

Photoshopped, you can tell, and then we all know Lep's a nigger.
 

Fucking hell, he's finished.

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