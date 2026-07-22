Interesting and Humour - page 3018

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Vasiliy Sokolov:
Avito to their rescue.

Yeah. Just out of interest, I looked it up on AVito. In our town and the next three. There's three or four listings in all cities. It's like a huge selection.)

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Yeah. I looked it up on AVito just for fun. In our town and the next three. There's three or four listings in all cities. It's like a huge selection)))

In Moscow, too, it has diminished. A couple of years ago I bought myself a mobile phone. Now my wife died - I can't find it. I mean, a normal one.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
It got smaller in Moscow too. I bought a mobile phone for myself a couple of years ago. Now my wife's is dead - I can't find it. I mean, a normal one.

It's a normal phone))):

male

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Yeah. Just out of interest, I looked it up on AVito. In our town and the next three. There's three or four listings in all cities. It's like a huge selection.)

Why do you need avito? When they build an ice arena in your village, then start looking at avito.
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

It's a good phone))):

I've got three of these lying around. )) Bummer that the battery costs as much as the phone.

You need a smartphone. Can't do without it. ))

 
Vasiliy Sokolov:
Why do you need avito? When they build an ice arena in your village, then start looking at avito.

See above. I was talking about the ice palace in my town. We're no match for your village))

 
Yuriy Asaulenko:

I've got three of them lying around. )) It's a shame that the battery costs as much as a phone.

We need a smartphone. We can't do without it. ))

My son's battery died and now he reads books.)

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

See above. I was talking about the ice palace in my town. We're no match for your village))

That's pretty cool. Are you going to maintain it yourself? With city funds? Taxes, that is.
 
Yuriy Asaulenko:
That's cool, of course. Are you going to maintain it yourself? With city funds? Taxes, that is.

EP was built years ago. UR has been maintained all this time. What has UR been maintained on? Naturally taxes.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

EP was built years ago. UR has been maintained all this time. What has UR been maintained on? Naturally taxes.

I highly doubt that ER. On the initiative, yes, probably. But they will not support it. imho.
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