Interesting and Humour - page 3018
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Avito to their rescue.
Yeah. Just out of interest, I looked it up on AVito. In our town and the next three. There's three or four listings in all cities. It's like a huge selection.)
Yeah. I looked it up on AVito just for fun. In our town and the next three. There's three or four listings in all cities. It's like a huge selection)))
It got smaller in Moscow too. I bought a mobile phone for myself a couple of years ago. Now my wife's is dead - I can't find it. I mean, a normal one.
It's a normal phone))):
Yeah. Just out of interest, I looked it up on AVito. In our town and the next three. There's three or four listings in all cities. It's like a huge selection.)
It's a good phone))):
I've got three of these lying around. )) Bummer that the battery costs as much as the phone.
You need a smartphone. Can't do without it. ))
Why do you need avito? When they build an ice arena in your village, then start looking at avito.
See above. I was talking about the ice palace in my town. We're no match for your village))
I've got three of them lying around. )) It's a shame that the battery costs as much as a phone.
We need a smartphone. We can't do without it. ))
My son's battery died and now he reads books.)
See above. I was talking about the ice palace in my town. We're no match for your village))
That's cool, of course. Are you going to maintain it yourself? With city funds? Taxes, that is.
EP was built years ago. UR has been maintained all this time. What has UR been maintained on? Naturally taxes.
EP was built years ago. UR has been maintained all this time. What has UR been maintained on? Naturally taxes.