Interesting and Humour - page 2185
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Front wheel :
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Good night
or invested heavily, their outlook changes
Sold paper cups until I was 52
"In 1954, I was 52 years old. I had diabetes and arthritis. I had my gallbladder and most of my thyroid gland cut out. But I believed in the future."2. Joan Rowling, author of Harry Potter.
Until 31, she was a single mother on welfare
She got the idea for the novel in 1990, lost her job and divorced her husband over the next seven years and lived in poverty until she published the first novel in the series in 1997.3. amancio Ortega, owner of Zara
He worked as a shop assistant until he was 37.
Because of his family's poverty, Amancio couldn't even finish high school and started working as a messenger in a shirt shop from the age of 13.4. Harrison Ford, actor and producer.
Until the age of 30 he was a carpenter
In 1968, Harrison Ford starred in the movie "Zabriskie Point", but all the scenes with his participation cut. He then decided to leave his acting career and became a carpenter, until he was accidentally met by George Lucas5. Mary Kay Ash, founder of Mary Kay .
Worked as a sales agent until she was 45
Mary Kaye worked for 25 years as a sales agent, never getting promoted. She was 45 years old when she decided to quit and write a book about women and business.
6. Henry Ford, creator of the Ford Motor Company
Didn`t start his own company until he was 40.
Born to Irish immigrants, ran away from home in his youth and went to work in Detroit. Until the age of 36 he was a mechanical engineer at Edison.7. Ursula Burns, CEO of Xerox.
Took junior positions at Xerox until age 32
Ursula was born in Manhattan's deprived Lower East Side neighbourhood and spent her childhood in "Baruch Houses", homes for the poor.8. Sheldon Adelson, founder of Las Vegas Sands.
Sold shampoos and windshield polish before age 30
Dropped out of school at the age of 12 and did all sorts of things: selling newspapers, selling soap, shampoo and tissues to hotels, setting up De-Ice-It, a car defroster spray company, working as a mortgage broker with his brother Lenny.9. Manoj Bhargava, creator of 5-Hour Energy
Till age 30 was a monk in a mountain monastery in India10. Andrea Bocelli, singer.
Played piano in bars until 33
Completely blind at the age of 12, all his life he dreamed of becoming an opera singer. For this he went to Turin, where he studied vocals with a famous tenor, earning money for lessons in the evenings by playing the piano in various groups.11. Ang Lee, director.
Unemployed until 36
Studied film-making in the USA and made a couple of successful student films. But that was as far as it went, and he was unemployed for six years. It wasn't until 1990 (and Lee was already 36) that his scripts won a competition and he began his directorial career with Crouching Tiger, Hulk, Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi.
Garland Sanders, better known as Colonel Sanders, grew up without a father, he and his sister and mother living very poorly.
Until he was 65, he worked wherever he could, tried to open a restaurant, but went bust. Then he remembered an unusual chicken recipe he wanted to sell to chefs.
The unemployed loser pensioner was laughed at by all the restaurant owners. But he did not give up. After 1,006 rejections, he finally signed his first contract. And then our hero became the richest man in the world.
And his face graces more than 18,000 KFC restaurants - Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Greta Pontarelli is 63 years old. A few years ago, doctors diagnosed her with osteoporosis, a disease that destroys bone tissue. To strengthen her bones, Greta took up pole dancing at the age of 59. And now she appears in front of the public in a shiny open leotard, walks up to the pole, bends and demonstrates the most complex figures.
Aida Mendes from Brazil jumped out of a parachute for the first time when she was 100 years old. She enjoyed it so much that she has since jumped two more times, for which she made it into the Guinness Book of World Records. "You have to be brave, it comes in handy in life," she explained as she landed after her third jump at the age of 103.
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