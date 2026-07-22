Interesting and Humour - page 1635
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Man, the cat vs. dog theme lasted even longer than I thought it would.
Go ahead and suggest another one. You've got to pass the time.
Let's keep going :)
Our daddy's going into space!
Man, the cat vs. dog theme lasted even longer than I thought it would.
Come on, suggest another one. You've got to pass the time.
I suggest we continue the debate on the subject:
Wasn't there?
Wasn't there?
I suggest we continue the debate on the topic :
Everyone's sense of humour is different here.
So the line between laughing and being offended is tricky and unpredictable.
I can only make fun of myself safely
Everyone has a different sense of humour.
So the line between laughing and being offended is hard and unpredictable.
♪ I can only make fun of myself safely ♪
P.S. I love both dogs and pussies.
One day we were given crickets. ( biology class in first grade)
It was an ass. My son, as a born-again Greenpeace representative and hyper-responsible fellow from his upbringing, took it all very personally.
An hour later, one of the two crickets was gone.
And there is a dog and a cat in the house, not counting the birds that used to fly in the evening
But you can also just step on it.
In general, it was fun, found in the evening
Everyone has a different sense of humour.
So the line between laughing and being offended is hard and unpredictable.
♪ I can only make fun of myself safely ♪
Well, you can still make fun of me. You have my permission.)
// If you see that I'm still offended, don't believe your eyes...
Well, you can still have a go at me. I'll allow it.)
// In case you notice I'm still offended, don't believe your eyes...
I'll be the third, if you need me. You two can make fun of me, too.
But I'll be making fun of you, too.
I'll be the third, if that's OK. You two can make fun of me, too.
But I'll also be making fun of you.
:)
OK, you got it... ;)