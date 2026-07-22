Interesting and Humour - page 1065

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TheXpert:
I didn't believe in 100 myself, to be honest.

Sel Andrei, Sel, it's going to be a setback :)

Don't take it so literally, it's a joke, a joke.

 
Urain:

Don't take it so literally, it's a joke, a joke.

Where's the joke :) don't slow down Nikolai, not everything that's April Fool's is a joke.
 
TheXpert:
Where's the joke :) Don't slow down, Nicholas, not everything that's April Fool's is a joke.

That's how, while we are giggling and haha here, Andrei is making money :(

You're going to make a joke out of this :)

I'm not slowing down, I just do not care about bitcoins, I did not get into position in time, no need to flap your wings, just sit and wait for a new trend.

 

Shit, that's a lie!

 

 
 

 
Contender:
It happens quite often. But it is an ironclad case.
 
It was on television in Cyprus ... and the cats... Skinny skinny skinny ... No one seems to feed them there ... It makes my heart bleed ... You'd have to go there and feed them yourself.
 
4elendger:
It happens quite often. But it is an ironclad case.

the teacher explains in the programme that you have to take the subjects first and then the number of consumers

but the change of places will come later.

So it's true, it's just out of context, which makes it funny.

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