Interesting and Humour - page 1740
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Vaguely. But google can help even better. There are a couple of rules to learn, and then simple combinatorics.
I mean, I know how to google it.
How boring my life is
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Japanese television has launched a TV show, Battle of Orgasms, which risks becoming one of the most provocative TV programmes in the world. Essentially, Battle of Orgasms is an oral caressing contest.
"It's a 40-minute blowjob contest that begins with an exchange of bows and calling cards and then turns into a respectful conversation leading up to the blowjob, with the interlocutors expressing themselves courteously and politely, as if at a tea party," writes The Week columnist about the reality show. You can see for yourself if you watch a clip of the programme on YouTube.
How boring my life is
---------
Japanese television has launched a TV show, Battle of Orgasms, which risks becoming one of the most provocative TV programmes in the world. Essentially, Battle of Orgasms is an oral caressing contest.
"It's a 40-minute blowjob contest that begins with an exchange of bows and calling cards and then turns into a respectful conversation leading up to the blowjob, with the interlocutors expressing themselves courteously and politely, as if at a tea party," writes The Week columnist about the reality show. You can see for yourself if you watch a clip of the programme on YouTube.
I want a piece of the programme!)
Do you have any desire to enter the programme itself?
Well, that depends on the role...
Ai cheered up... I didn't think of the two present on the theatre stage at once...
F-f-f-u-h-h-h-h-h ... ...I'm in tears... I've had my 100 grams. Thank you... ;)
A show at the circus. The tamer takes his cock out of his trousers and puts it in the crocodile's mouth. The crocodile clenches its jaws. The tamer slams his fist into the crocodile's head with all his might. The crocodile opens its mouth and the tamer calmly takes his stuff back. Then he asks the audience in triumph: "Who can do it again?!!!". Silence in the audience for a few seconds and then comes the voice of a blonde in the second row: "I can do it, just one request - don't hit it on the head....".
I'll have to take it, or I'll still be walking around with eggs without a sticker, like a loser.