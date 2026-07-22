Interesting and Humour - page 4495

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RBC:

Компания Acer поддержала юных программистов

The International School Olympiad in computer science concluded in Baku on Sunday. The Russian team won four gold medals. The competition was held on computers from Acer, the official sponsor of the event.

photo, I suspect these are the winners

In my days the schoolchildren looked younger ))))

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Igor Makanu:

RBC:

photo, I suspect these are the winners

In my day, schoolchildren looked younger ))))

they - probably. several times - stayed for a second year .
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
they - probably. several times - stayed for a second year .
... dozens of times ...
 
Igor Makanu:

RBC:

photo, I suspect these are the winners

In my day, schoolchildren looked younger ))))

In general, the four with medals are schoolchildren (the one on the right is a demobee...). The others are the rest...

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Artyom Trishkin:

(the one on the right is a demob...)

Nah! That one looks more like a young programmer

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Igor Makanu:

RBC:

photo, I suspect these are the winners

in my time, the schoolchildren looked younger ))))

the truth is - they were great! and there are only three of them - with a medal

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

the truth is - they're great! and there's only three of them with a medal

Four with a medal. The rest are apparently coaches.

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khorosh:

Four with a medal. The rest seem to be coaches.

she is quite sad. I don't think girls can be good programmers.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

She sounds really sad. I don't think girls can be good programmers.

Who's "she"? There are no girls.

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

four schoolchildren with medals - you can tell by their age.

Next to them (the bearded one) is their teacher.

Each one has a badge on his lapel -- only five of them have badges -- so five are one gang -- and the rest are just wandering in for a photo.

And the bald one looking out of the second row -- he was just passing through.

Yeah, you're right - it's all about the medals!

unfortunately, attentiveness is not my strong suit. )))

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