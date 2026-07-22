Interesting and Humour - page 4495
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RBC:
Компания Acer поддержала юных программистов
photo, I suspect these are the winners
In my days the schoolchildren looked younger ))))
RBC:
photo, I suspect these are the winners
In my day, schoolchildren looked younger ))))
they - probably. several times - stayed for a second year .
RBC:
photo, I suspect these are the winners
In my day, schoolchildren looked younger ))))
In general, the four with medals are schoolchildren (the one on the right is a demobee...). The others are the rest...
(the one on the right is a demob...)
Nah! That one looks more like a young programmer
RBC:
photo, I suspect these are the winners
in my time, the schoolchildren looked younger ))))
the truth is - they were great! and there are only three of them - with a medal
the truth is - they're great! and there's only three of them with a medal
Four with a medal. The rest are apparently coaches.
Four with a medal. The rest seem to be coaches.
she is quite sad. I don't think girls can be good programmers.
She sounds really sad. I don't think girls can be good programmers.
Who's "she"? There are no girls.
four schoolchildren with medals - you can tell by their age.
Next to them (the bearded one) is their teacher.
Each one has a badge on his lapel -- only five of them have badges -- so five are one gang -- and the rest are just wandering in for a photo.
And the bald one looking out of the second row -- he was just passing through.
Yeah, you're right - it's all about the medals!
unfortunately, attentiveness is not my strong suit. )))