Interesting and Humour - page 2423

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artmedia70:

...

The visuals are of course completely off-topic, but that's for the author of the clip.

By the way, on the subject of video footage. Found this statistic on successful/failed launches:Rocket Launch Failure Statistics >>>

Статистика неудач при запусках ракет - новость из рубрики Общество, актуальная информация, обсуждение новости, дискуссии на Newsland.
Статистика неудач при запусках ракет - новость из рубрики Общество, актуальная информация, обсуждение новости, дискуссии на Newsland.
  • newsland.com
Согласно измененным планам, пуск межконтинентальной баллистической ракеты «Булава» в сентябре-октябре выполнит головная атомная подводная лодка класса «Борей» «Юрий Долгорукий», сообщил главный штаб ВМФ... Роскосмос построит "луномобиль" за шесть миллиардов рублей Для создания первого российского «луномобиля» Роскосмос просит...
 
Mischek:
Please leave me alone, you're like gum stuck to my shoe.
It's only in your imagination. Don't stick your own mind to me and you'll get rid of the imaginary feeling that I'm supposedly stuck to you. It's as simple as that. ))
 
 
Mischek:

Well, that's another thing... creative and unexpected.

wow!... ...right in the eye of the monitor.

Fucking interactivity.


Look at what they're doing... swear, they stopped looking me in the eye...


 

Some close, some open

McDonald's in Batumi

 
joo:

wow!... They're staring you right in the eye with the monitor.

Fucking interactivity.


Look at what they're doing... swear, they stopped making eye contact...


You should take out the microphone and the webcam.
 
Mischek:
You'd better pull out the microphone and the webcam.
a long time ago.
 
joo:
a long time ago.
Have you looked under the bed?
 
One time my girlfriend shouted at me because I bought tinned pineapples in chunks instead of rings for a salad. So I went out at ten o'clock in the evening to look for the right kind. I bought them, I brought them in, and you know what she did with them? She sliced them up.
 
papaklass:

State Department officials banned from 'ice flash mob': http://news.mail.ru/politics/19280344/?frommail=1

Pity about Mishek. :)

I do not understand the thought process. Why pity?

Do I look like an official to you?

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