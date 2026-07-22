Interesting and Humour - page 2423
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The visuals are of course completely off-topic, but that's for the author of the clip.
By the way, on the subject of video footage. Found this statistic on successful/failed launches:Rocket Launch Failure Statistics >>>
Please leave me alone, you're like gum stuck to my shoe.
Well, that's another thing... creative and unexpected.
wow!... ...right in the eye of the monitor.
Fucking interactivity.
Look at what they're doing... swear, they stopped looking me in the eye...
Some close, some open
McDonald's in Batumi
wow!... They're staring you right in the eye with the monitor.
Fucking interactivity.
Look at what they're doing... swear, they stopped making eye contact...
You'd better pull out the microphone and the webcam.
a long time ago.
State Department officials banned from 'ice flash mob': http://news.mail.ru/politics/19280344/?frommail=1
Pity about Mishek. :)
I do not understand the thought process. Why pity?
Do I look like an official to you?