Interesting and Humour - page 2931
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It seems to me that people mutate. Both mentally and physically.
Well, for example, I read the news (RIA Novosti - the state news agency) - the top news, that is, the latest for today:
First of all, the Voronezh region, and I am in Kaliningrad. It's a long way to Voronezh, across several borders, and shuttle buses go to Poland and Germany.
Then ... Why do I need to know (even if I'm in Voronezh in their opinion) how many government contracts were signed in Italy and what the meeting of the Greek Prime Minister with Prikhodko (I won't even look it up in Wikipedia ... - I have no real estate in Greece :) ). And what the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned - it's kind of official ... Then the rest is just news ...
Where else can you read good news? Inosmi ru - the same thing, but in a structured way. News from other countries (whose language I somehow understand - the same as RIA ...).
I went outside (for a smoke) - and if you look at my age - I am the oldest... but everyone's dressed like nothing... girls walking - no idea how or which way their legs bend... It's a nightmare... They're ugly, and they're all smiling...
Either I've degraded somehow, or people have mutated, and I'm on the computer and haven't noticed.
Ridiculous, but that's how it is.
No, of course not.
It's much scarier than that.
I go outside, get on a bus, and there are only two empty seats - near a girl and near a homeless person.
I sit next to the girl.
The girl moves to the bum and the bum moves to me.
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Good morning.
Watching the news this morning, drinking coffee... "Billionaire Lebedev wants to sue his manager for 25 million euros"... I switched to another channel and there's a man with speech and facial defects talking about the weather, and the central TV announcers are looking him right in the mouth, and he takes it for granted ... He's probably very rich and has been for several generations ...
I go out, get in a bus, but there are only two vacant seats - near a girl and near a homeless man.
I sit next to the girl.
The girl moves to the bum and the bum moves to me.
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Good morning.