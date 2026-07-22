Interesting and Humour - page 4509
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Thanks for the son !
Thanks for the son !
Another frame has been written.
Installed a copier that copies trades every day and closes them in profit. And he asks - who sends these trades?
Hello sir, good day,
I downloaded your ************ in MT4. its awesome, I received everyday free trades and its profitable Thank you.
but I don't understand who send these trades.
Please clear me. Thank You
What do I tell him?
Another frame has been written.
Installed a copier that copies trades every day and closes them in profit. And he asks - who sends these trades?
Hello sir, good day,
I downloaded your ************ in MT4. its awesome, I received everyday free trades and its profitable Thank you.
but I don't understand who send these trades.
Please clear me. Thank You
What should I tell him?
Show me a picture!
- When I hear the sound of the alarm clock in the morning, I think I've been shot.
- So? You get up?
- No, I lie there like a dead man.
An aircraft carrier returns to its port after a long voyage. The day before, one sailor gives a radiogram to his wife: "Six months without sex. It's in your best interest to come and meet me at the gangway." The reply comes back: "Six months without sex. It's in your best interest to be the first one off the ramp."
***
- Grandma, did you come by yourself? - I did, grandson, I did.
- Mum said you were brought to me by the devil.
***
Men are sitting in the yard, playing dominoes. A woman walks by. Walks up to the porch, pulls the doorknob. The door doesn't open. Men shout: "Pull harder! Pulls harder, the door won't open. Men shout:
- Pull harder! Pulls harder, pulls again, pulls again, the handle comes off, woman falls into a puddle. Then the door opens and a man comes out. The woman shouts angrily at the man:
- What's the joke? You couldn't tell me that the door opens inside? The men shout:
- We thought you wanted a doorknob!