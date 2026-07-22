Interesting and Humour - page 4509

New comment
 

Thanks for the son !


 
 
Vitaly Murlenko:
+++
 
Another wave of children has come to forex.
One asks why the expert is not working. I explain to him that he needs to allow trading.
The other one does not know where to change parameters for the Expert Advisor.

 
Denis Sartakov:

Thanks for the son !


)
 

Another frame has been written.

Installed a copier that copies trades every day and closes them in profit. And he asks - who sends these trades?


Hello sir, good day,
I downloaded your ************ in MT4. its awesome, I received everyday free trades and its profitable Thank you.
but I don't understand who send these trades.
Please clear me. Thank You


What do I tell him?

 
Vladimir Tkach:

Another frame has been written.

Installed a copier that copies trades every day and closes them in profit. And he asks - who sends these trades?


Hello sir, good day,
I downloaded your ************ in MT4. its awesome, I received everyday free trades and its profitable Thank you.
but I don't understand who send these trades.
Please clear me. Thank You


What should I tell him?

(

Show me a picture!

[Deleted]  

- When I hear the sound of the alarm clock in the morning, I think I've been shot.

- So? You get up?

- No, I lie there like a dead man.

 
 

An aircraft carrier returns to its port after a long voyage. The day before, one sailor gives a radiogram to his wife: "Six months without sex. It's in your best interest to come and meet me at the gangway." The reply comes back: "Six months without sex. It's in your best interest to be the first one off the ramp."

***

- Grandma, did you come by yourself? - I did, grandson, I did.

- Mum said you were brought to me by the devil.

***

Men are sitting in the yard, playing dominoes. A woman walks by. Walks up to the porch, pulls the doorknob. The door doesn't open. Men shout: "Pull harder! Pulls harder, the door won't open. Men shout:

- Pull harder! Pulls harder, pulls again, pulls again, the handle comes off, woman falls into a puddle. Then the door opens and a man comes out. The woman shouts angrily at the man:

- What's the joke? You couldn't tell me that the door opens inside? The men shout:

- We thought you wanted a doorknob!

1...450245034504450545064507450845094510451145124513451445154516...4979
New comment